Global End-User Computing (EUC) Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $20.59 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global end-user computing (EUC) market is projected to grow from $11.88 billion in 2023 to $13.29 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $20.59 billion by 2028, driven by the rising demand in renewable energy, healthcare sector growth, the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, and a focus on sustainable solutions.

Growing Trend of BYOD Boosts Market Growth

The growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the end-user computing market. BYOD policies allow employees to use their personal devices for work-related activities, enhancing flexibility and productivity. End-user computing facilitates BYOD by providing secure access to enterprise applications and data. According to a 2021 report by Beyond Identity Inc., 14% of employees used personal devices for work, with 24% finding them more portable or powerful than company-issued devices. This trend underscores the importance of BYOD in driving market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the end-user computing market, including Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and Amazon Web Services Inc., are focusing on developing unified end-user computing platforms to meet larger customer bases and increase revenue. For instance, in February 2023, IGEL launched IGEL COSMOS, a unified platform providing secure, managed access to any cloud workspace, highlighting the industry's drive for innovation.

End-User Computing (EUC) Market Segments:

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Solution: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Unified Communication, Device Management, Software Asset Management, Other Solutions

• By Service: Consulting, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, System Integration, Managed Services

• By Industry: IT And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Other Industries

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the end-user computing market in 2023, driven by advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rates. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing digital transformation initiatives and rising IT investments.

