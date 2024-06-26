VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR MUSEUM TECHNOLOGY MANAGER
June 26, 2024
Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancy for immediate recruitment.
Museum Technology Manager
Terms of Reference
If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by July 11, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time
This position is for the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center, Bumthang and is open to Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.
For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org
Postition Title: Museum Technology Manager
Number of Slots: 1 (one)
Job Station: Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center, Bumthang.
The Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Culture Center as a modern and expansive Museum will integrate use of technology across its operation and in the exhibits. The Museum and its facility has many IT and audiovisual hardware equipment, including web presence and several interfaces in the exhibit to enhance user experiences. Hence the operation and maintenance of such an insitution requires technical support of a strong team of IT and technology experts/technicians.
The Museum Technology Manager is responsible for the comprehensive management of the museum’s IT infrastructure, including gallery interfaces, audiovisual equipment, electronic and IT systems, servers, and cloud-based solutions. S/he must ensure seamless operation and integration of technology in the museum’s exhibits to enhance visitor experiences, and museum operations to enhance staff productivity.
Key Responsibilities
IT Infrastructure Management
- Oversee the installation, configuration, maintenance, and support of all hardware, software, and network systems.
- Ensure high availability and reliability of IT services, including servers, networks, and other critical infrastructure.
- Manage IT assets, including procurement, inventory, and timely maintenances to ensure longevity of the IT and audiovisual equipments.
Gallery Interfaces and Audiovisual Equipment
- Manage and maintain all technology used in galleries, including interactive displays, touchscreens, multimedia exhibits, interfaces and audio guides etc.
- Ensure the proper functioning of audiovisual equipment, such as projectors, sound systems, and digital signage.
- Respond to the museum team and diagnose malfunctioning exhibits to restore operation and ensure there are no disruptions to workflow or museum exhibits
- Collaborate with curators and exhibit designers to integrate technology into exhibitions effectively including updating of the digital contents.
Cloud-Based Solutions and Software Systems
- Administer cloud-based systems and software used by museum staff, ensuring secure access and efficient operation. Some cloud based systems could be the artifact collections management system.
- Manage on a timely basis software licenses, updates, and subscriptions.
- Provide support for customer relationship management software, and other enterprise applications such as online ticketing systems, POS systems for business and sales etc
Server and Network Management
- Oversee the management of servers
- Ensure robust network security and data protection measures are in place.
- Conduct regular backups and disaster recovery planning.
Website and Social Media Management
- Work with the communications team to manage and update the museum’s website, ensuring a user-friendly and engaging online presence of the museum.
- Support the integration of social media platforms with the museum’s digital strategy.
- Ensure website security and performance optimization.
Graphic Design and Multimedia Production
- Support the creation and management of digital graphics and multimedia content for exhibits, marketing, and educational purposes.
- Collaborate with designers to ensure technical compatibility and optimal display of digital assets.
Security and Data Protection
- Implement and maintain security protocols to protect the museum’s digital assets and sensitive information.
- Ensure compliance with relevant data protection regulations and industry standards.
- Conduct regular security audits and risk assessments.
Administrative and Other Responsibilities
- Manage IT/Audio visual related projects if any
- Provide Technical expertise in terms of specifications and quality check for procurement of hardwares and coordinate with external vendors, contractors, and service providers as necessary.
- Work closely with other departments to understand their technology needs and provide appropriate solutions.
- Serve as the primary point of contact for all IT-related matters within the museum.
- Communicate IT policies, changes, and updates to staff effectively including staff training.
- IT and Audio visual support to any functions or events of the Mueseum
User Support and Training
- Provide technical support to museum staff, addressing IT-related issues promptly.
- Develop and deliver training programs to enhance staff IT skills and knowledge.
- Maintain an IT helpdesk system to track and resolve user issues efficiently.
Qualifications
- Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field. Advanced degree preferred.
- A minimum of 7 years’ experience within proven track record in management of IT and technology preferably in a cultural institution, or similar environment.
-
Essential Proffesional Skills & Knowledge
- Strong knowledge of IT infrastructure, including servers, network infrstructure, wireless applications and security systems.
- Experience with digital strategy development and implementation.
- Familiarity with audiovisual and interactive echnologies.
- Knowledge of data protection regulations and compliance requirements.
- Fluent in at least one programming language such as Python, Java, Unity, MAX/MSP, Unreal Engine or the various versions of C/C++. Ability to learn new languages as needed.
- Familiarity with multiple operating systems (MS Windows, Mac OS, Linux)
- Ability to re-write code for exhibits to update hardware technology and integrate with new systems
- Some experience in developing special effects technology, software-to-hardware interface applications, robotics, or any combination of experience and training which would indicate potential to perform duties of this position
-
Attitude and Key Competencies:
- Technical Proficiency
- Security and Risk Management
- Communication and Collaboration
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure.
- High level of integrity and ethical standards
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- High sense of urgency and prioritization skills
- Excellent customer service skills
REPORTING & LINE MANAGEMENT
- This position administratively reports to the Head of the General Operations Department but will work in close coordination with the other department and units especially the curators to effectively and promptly provide technology support.
- S/he will be supported in carrying out these responsibilities by a team of IT technician/engineers.
COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS
- This is a full-time position and pay and benefits shall be commensurate with experience and qualifications.