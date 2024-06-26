VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR MUSEUM TECHNOLOGY MANAGER

June 26, 2024

Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancy for immediate recruitment.

Museum Technology Manager

Terms of Reference

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by July 11, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time

This position is for the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center, Bumthang and is open to Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.

For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org

Postition Title: Museum Technology Manager

Number of Slots: 1 (one)

Job Station: Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center, Bumthang.

The Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Culture Center as a modern and expansive Museum will integrate use of technology across its operation and in the exhibits. The Museum and its facility has many IT and audiovisual hardware equipment, including web presence and several interfaces in the exhibit to enhance user experiences. Hence the operation and maintenance of such an insitution requires technical support of a strong team of IT and technology experts/technicians.

The Museum Technology Manager is responsible for the comprehensive management of the museum’s IT infrastructure, including gallery interfaces, audiovisual equipment, electronic and IT systems, servers, and cloud-based solutions. S/he must ensure seamless operation and integration of technology in the museum’s exhibits to enhance visitor experiences, and museum operations to enhance staff productivity.