VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DEPUTY DIRECTOR

June 15, 2024

The Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center would like to announce the following vacancy for immediate recruitment.

Deputy Director, General Operations Department.

Accounts Officer Terms of Reference

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by June 28, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time

These opening is for Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center and Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.

For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org

Position: Deputy Director, General Operations Department, Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center (WPMCC).

Location: Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center, Bumthang.

Reporting to: Executive Director.

PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

The Deputy Director will head the General Operations Department of the WPMCC. This department will be responsible for all aspects of administrative, HR, finance, facilities operation, and IT support services for the efficient functioning of the Museum and the cultural center. It will consist of – Estate & Facilities Management, HR & Finance, Visitor Service and Technology Support division/units under the department.

As the head of the Operations Department, the Deputy Director will oversee the operational management of the administration and financial functions of the WPMCC. This role should ensure the effective and efficient management of financial resources, administrative systems to support the Museum’s mission and programs.

I. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Financial Responsibilities

Develop and oversee the implementation of financial policies, procedures and internal controls to safeguard assets and ensure financial integrity.

Develop and oversee the annual budgeting process, including forecasting, planning, and monitoring expenditures.

Ensure timely and accurate financial reporting, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements to the ED and board of directors.

Oversee the preparation of financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Manage the Treasury – oversee cash flow management, investment strategies, and liquidity to ensure financial stability of the organization.

2. Administrative & Management Responsibilities

Develop and implement administrative policies and procedures to enhance operational efficiency.

Oversee the management of the museum’s administrative services, including facilities management, procurement, sales, security and IT services to support the other departments.

Oversee the procurement processes to ensure timely support of acquisition of good and services of the organization.

Ensure effective records management and data protection practices.

Supervise the administrative staff, facilities staff, accounts and sales, IT and security personnel.

Oversee contracts and agreements with vendors, suppliers and consultants.

3. Risk management and Ensuring Compliances

Identify and mitigate financial and administrative risks.

Coordinate and manage annual audits, ensuring compliance and accuracy of records.

Ensure compliance to legal and regulatory requirements relevant to the museum’s operations.

Develop and oversee implementation of internal controls to safeguard the museum’s assets and resources.

Ensure compliance to tax regulations and financial rules and regulations.

4. Reporting

Provide financial and administrative statements/reports as required by the management, the Executive Director and present these reports to the Board as necessary.

Provide financial and administrative guidance to support decision making by the Executive Director.

Contribute to the overall development and planning of the Museum and Cultural Center.

5. Strategic Planning and Leadership

This position directly supervises and provides guidance to the administrative and finance staff including other elementary support such as security personnel, sales and services, and IT staff.

The work delegation and the performance management of the staff to maintain a highly efficient and effective services.

6. Human Resources Management

With the assistance of the Human Resource Officer and guidance of the ED, this position also manages the Human Resources of the WPMCC.

Assist the ED to develop and implement HR policies and procedures of the organization.

Manage the recruitment as vacancies arises or as per the need of the organization, select and retain high performing staff.

Implement performance management systems, including appraisals, training and professional development in coordination with the other departments.

7. Resource Allocation and Optimization

Oversee annual budgeting and planning by providing financial recommendations to the other departments and the senior management.

Ensure optimal allocation and utilization of resources.

Implement cost control measures to manage and reduce operational expenses.

II. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

1. Qualification

A minimum of bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field.

2. Professional Experience

A minimum of 12 years of experience with 5 years in senior position in financial management and administration in an established organization/institution.

Proven track record of institutional development in terms of establishing financial and administrative systems will be preferred.

3. Language Requirement

Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication, drafting and presentation skills.

Ability to present coherent and convincing information succinctly, both in writing and orally.

III. SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Execllent organizational and time management skills.

Proficient in financial and accounting management softwares and systems

Execellent communication and interpersonal skills.

High level of integrity and ethical standards.

Abillity to lead team, work collaboratively with different teams and stakeholders.

IV. REPORTING & LINE MANAGEMENT

This position reports directly to the Head of the General Operations Department of the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Culture Center.

