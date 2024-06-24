VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SENIOR/COMMUNICATION OFFICER

June 24, 2024

Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancy for immediate recruitment.

Senior/Communication Officer.

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by July 8, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time

These opening is for Thimphu Office, Bhutan Foundation and is open to Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.

For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org

Terms of Reference(ToR)

Postition Title: Senior/Communications Officer

Number of Slots: 1 (one)

Job Station: Thimphu, Bhutan

Employment Term: On contract for three years (renewable based on performance)

Minimum qualification required: Bachelor’s Degree in IT with experience in visual communications, advanced graphic design, social media management, and ICT management.

Minimum years of experience: Five to seven years of similar work experience.

Salary: Attractive salary package commensurate with qualification, experience and skills (benefits: Communications allowance, provident fund, health benefits, gratuity, and leave encashment as per the Foundation’s existing Service Rule Book)

Job Description

The Senior / Communications Officer will plan, produce, and execute marketing and communication strategies including media, promotions, website, and collateral materials. This includes developing and publishing materials to deliver the organization’s message to donors and the public. The Senior Communications Officer will also lead and assist organization and coordination of conferences, meetings, seminars and events to promote awareness of Bhutan and the Bhutan Foundation. The Senior /Communications Officer will provide support services in the organization’s management of online portals, network systems and technical requirements.

This position reports to the Country Director.

I. Major Duties and responsibilities:

Strategize communications, content development, design and marketing: Analyze marketing and communications programs and make recommendations to adjust strategy and tactics to increase effectiveness and wider coverage.

Analyze and produce regular online marketing for furthering Foundation’s missions and goals.

Assist in content development, designing, production, and distribution of promotional materials and periodic publications of the Foundation, such as annual reports.

Develop, produce, and run marketing campaigns for online fundraising for various programs and activities.

Maintain annual communications calendar to ensure timely execution of the planned communication schedules. Administration and maintenance of website and online channels. Serve as the Foundation’s webmaster to administer and manage the Foundation’s website contents, security, functions and features

Serve as an admin of all social media accounts of the Foundation (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, etc.) and other online platforms and ensure periodic content updates and account securities.

Develop and publish regular contents on the website and social media channels to further Foundation’s reach and visibility.

Timely updates of contents of the Foundation’s website. Public relations Serve as a focal person in disseminating rightful information in the best way to partners, stakeholders and relevant agencies.

Maintain media relations with different media houses for effective dissemination of publicity materials of the Foundation.

Draft, edit and distribute press releases, and other communication materials of the Foundation. Events and program coverage. Conduct research, make site visits, and find resources to help staff make decisions about event possibilities.

Coordinate on-site coverage arrangements for all events and meetings with audiovisual equipment and necessary technical support.

Manage proper documentation and coverage of the Foundation’s program activities in photography and videography. Multimedia production and technical support Manage proper archival of the Foundation’s image and video materials on the central server with proper categorization.

Lead and retrieve multimedia resources to staff as and when required for various reporting.

Assist staff in finalizing any reports for public distribution with proper branding of the Foundation.

Produce periodic audiovisual materials related to various programs and during online fundraising events.

Serve as a focal person to provide any technical and ICT support for the Foundation staff and any other tasks as assigned by the Country Director.

II. Minimum Qualifications:

Experience: Three to five years of similar work experience.

III. Skills Required: