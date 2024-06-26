Hernia Mesh Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hernia Mesh Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hernia mesh devices market is projected to grow from $4.02 billion in 2023 to $4.28 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as clinical acceptance, an aging population, and advancements in hospital infrastructure. Despite challenges posed by global health crises, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.23 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Rising Prevalence of Hernia Repairs Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of hernia repairs is a significant driver for the hernia mesh devices market. Hernia repair surgeries aim to reinforce weakened abdominal walls and reduce the risk of recurrence. According to a report by the National Library of Medicine, approximately 800,000 repairs are conducted annually for inguinal hernias in the United States alone, underscoring the critical role of hernia mesh devices in enhancing patient outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies in the hernia mesh devices market, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Ethicon Inc., are focusing on innovation to improve patient outcomes. For instance, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. introduced the GORE SYNECOR Intraperitoneal Biomaterial, designed to address ventral and incisional hernias with enhanced strength and reduced complications.

Segments:

• Mesh Type: Biologic Mesh, Synthetic Mesh

• Procedure: Open Surgeries, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Robotic Surgeries

• Hernia Type: Incisional Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia, Femoral Hernia, Other Hernia Types

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the hernia mesh devices market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

Hernia Mesh Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hernia Mesh Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hernia mesh devices market size, hernia mesh devices market drivers and trends, hernia mesh devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hernia mesh devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

