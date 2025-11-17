Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Market Forecasted to Achieve US $3.52 Billion by 2029

Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for the portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device subscription has seen exponential growth. The growth is expected to rise from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.64 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The significant growth during the historic period is a result of the increased occurrences of cardiovascular diseases, the higher use of remote cardiac monitoring, growing consciousness about early cardiac diagnosis, an increase in the elderly population, and an escalation in healthcare spending.

A surge in the portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device subscription market is anticipated in the forthcoming years, with a projected increase to $3.53 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This expected growth within the forecast period is largely due to the escalating demand for wearable health monitoring devices, the emphasis on personalized healthcare, the integration of AI in cardiac diagnostics, the preference for subscription-based healthcare models, and the expansion of government-led digital health initiatives. Key trends for the forecast period include technological progress in portable ECG devices, persistent innovation in biosensor design, the evolution of cloud-based ECG analytics platforms, the incorporation of AI and machine learning algorithms, and advancements in real-time remote patient monitoring systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Market?

The escalating occurrence of cardiovascular disease is anticipated to spur the expansion of the portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device subscription market. Cardiovascular ailment encompasses any disorder that affects the heart or blood vessels, resulting in complications like heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure. A rise in cardiovascular ailments can be attributed to inactive lifestyles and poor eating patterns which lift blood pressure, cholesterol, and obesity, engendering heart and vessel dysfunctions. Portable ECG device subscriptions contribute to handling cardiovascular ailments by offering continuous or instant heart monitoring, facilitating early spotting of irregular heart rhythms, arrhythmias, and distinct cardiac inconsistencies, endorsing expedient medical assistance, and enhancing ailment management. For example, in August 2025, the National Institutes of Health, a US government entity, projected an expected surge in cardiovascular prevalence by 90%, mortality by 73% and DALYs by 55% between 2025 and 2050, with fatalities swelling from 20.5 million to 35.6 million. Thus, the intensifying incidence of cardiovascular illness is fueling the expansion of the portable ECG device subscription market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Industry?

• IDEXX

• Bittium Corporation

• DocGo Inc.

• iRhythm Technologies Inc.

• WHOOP Inc.

• Withings

• SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

• AliveCor Inc.

• SmartHeart Pro

• Sunfox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Market?

Leading companies in the portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device subscription market are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated solutions, like state-of-the-art personal electrocardiogram capabilities, to facilitate real-time cardiac monitoring, facilitate early identification of heart irregularities, and enhance remote patient care. Sophisticated personal electrocardiogram (ECG) solution denotes a handheld or wearable item combined with a software that lets individuals routinely or on request monitor their cardiac electrical activity, identify disruptions, and relay this information to healthcare professionals for remote examination and preemptive action. For example, AliveCor Inc., a medical device AI firm based in the US, introduced an AI-assisted KardiaMobile 6L Max in May 2025, along with an innovative feature named KardiaAlert to automatically identify irregularities in heart rhythm and alert users promptly. The device provides medical standard, six-lead ECG technology, offering six times more cardiac information than single-lead devices. The KardiaAlert function continuously tracks ECG variations over time, warning users and clinicians to slight cardiac condition changes for preemptive action. Collectively, these elements equip users with precise, easy-to-access and remote cardiac rhythm monitoring, backed by state-of-the-art AI and cardiology evaluations, enabling enhanced cardiovascular health management with security, timely medical insights, and peace of mind.

What Segments Are Covered In The Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Market Report?

The portable electrocardiogram (ecg) device subscriptionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Handheld Electrocardiogram Devices, Wearable Electrocardiogram Devices, Patch-based Electrocardiogram Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Subscription Model: Monthly, Quarterly, Annual, Pay-Per-Use

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Direct Sales, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices: Single-Lead Handheld Electrocardiogram Devices, Multi-Lead Handheld Electrocardiogram Devices, Wireless Handheld Electrocardiogram Devices

2) By Wearable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices: Chest Strap Electrocardiogram Devices, Smartwatch Electrocardiogram Devices, Arm Band Electrocardiogram Devices

3) By Patch-Based Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices: Single-Use Electrocardiogram Patches, Rechargeable Electrocardiogram Patches, Wireless Electrocardiogram Patches

4) By Other Product Types: Portable Electrocardiogram Monitors, Tablet-Based Electrocardiogram Devices, Smartphone-Connected Electrocardiogram Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Device Subscription Global Market Report identified North America as the most dominant region. Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth rate within the forecast duration. The concise study encompassed various regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

