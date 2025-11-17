Process Plants Gas Turbine Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $3.07 Bn by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Process Plants Gas Turbine Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Process Plants Gas Turbine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Process Plants Gas Turbine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The gas turbine market for process plants has seen significant growth in recent years. Projections indicate it will expand from $2.22 billion in 2024 to $2.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The historical period's growth can be credited to factors such as burgeoning electricity demands in developing economies, the growth of industrial structures, government initiatives promoting energy efficiency, expansion of oil and gas research and extraction, and the rise in the use of combined cycle power plants.

The gas turbine market for process plants is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $3.07 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 6.8%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the move to incorporate renewable and low-emission energy, increased interest in hydrogen and biofuel-compatible turbines, advancements in high-efficiency and intelligent turbines, higher investment in industrial cogeneration, and a rise in the demand for decentralized and distributed power generation. The forecast period will also experience important trends such as the acceptance of digital twin technology, the use of advanced materials for improved efficiency, the integration of AI-based predictive maintenance, the creation of hybrid and low-emission turbine designs, and the optimization of combined-cycle performance.

Download a free sample of the process plants gas turbine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29156&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

The process plants gas turbine sector is expected to flourish due to accelerated infrastructure development. Infrastructure development, which refers to building and improving essential industrial and economic facilities and systems, is on the rise, thanks to advantageous policy initiatives and reduced project financing costs due to lower interest rates. These factors boost both public and private sector investments in construction projects. The proliferation of infrastructure projects heightens the requirement for gas turbines as they are indispensable for dependable power generation and mechanical drive functions in new process plants and industrial structures. To illustrate, in June 2025, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a federal agency based in the U.S., reported that developers plan on integrating an additional 18.7 gigawatts (GW) of combined-cycle capacity to the grid by 2028, with 4.3 GW presently under construction. Hence, the escalating infrastructure development is fuelling the expansion of the process plants gas turbine industry.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

Major players in the Process Plants Gas Turbine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Energy AG

• GE Vernova, Inc.

• MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

• Caterpillar Inc. (Turbomach S.A.)

• Baker Hughes Company

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• MAN Energy Solutions

• IHI Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Process Plants Gas Turbine Market?

Leading corporations in the process plants gas turbine market are prioritizing the creation of advanced products like domestic gas turbines integrated with digital technologies. This focuses on improving efficiency, decreasing emissions, and enhancing reliability. Domestic gas turbines with digital integration are typically locally produced gas turbines that come with digital control and surveillance systems for enhanced performance, dependability, and upkeep. As a case in point, Technopromexport, a Rostec subsidiary which is a Russian power infrastructure company, launched the third power generating unit at the Udarnaya thermal power plant in Krasnodar Krai in October 2024, which used the GTD-110M turbine. This unit achieved an impressive maximum power output of 115 MW and underwent stringent testing procedures, including 72 hours of uninterrupted full-load operation, ensuring its reliability and seamless integration into Russia’s Unified Energy System. The design of these domestic gas turbines lays emphasis on fuel efficiency, a compact form, and reduced weight when compared to its international equivalents, and embeds cutting-edge digital techniques such as additive manufacturing for important components like swirlers in the low-emission combustion chamber.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market Growth

The process plants gas turbinemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aero-Derivative Gas Turbines, Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines

2) By Fuel Type: Natural Gas, Distillate Liquid, Dual Fuel

3) By Technology: Open Cycle, Combined Cycle

4) By Capacity: Less Than 50 Kilowatts (KW), 50 Kilowatts (KW) To 500 Kilowatts (KW), 500 Kilowatts (KW) To 1 Megawatts (MW), 1 Megawatts (MW) To 30 Megawatts (MW), Above 30 Megawatts (MW)

5) By Application: Oil And Gas, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Power Generation, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Metals And Mining, Pulp And Paper

Subsegments:

1) By Aero-Derivative Gas Turbines: Single-Shaft Gas Turbines, Two-Shaft Gas Turbines, Marine Gas Turbines, Industrial Gas Turbines

2) By Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines: Frame Gas Turbines, Industrial Gas Turbines, Combined Cycle Gas Turbines, Simple Cycle Gas Turbines

View the full process plants gas turbine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-plants-gas-turbine-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Process Plants Gas Turbine Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was identified as the predominant region in the global market report for process plants gas turbine. The prediction for its growth status purported it as the region with the swiftest growth rate anticipated in the given forecast period. Other regions investigated and included in the process plants gas turbine's global market report comprise Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Process Plants Gas Turbine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aviation Gas Turbine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-gas-turbine-global-market-report

Steam Turbine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steam-turbine-global-market-report

Gas Turbine Services Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-turbine-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.