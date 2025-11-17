Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market to Grow at 7.6% CAGR from 2025-2029

Plant Biotechnology Equipment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Plant Biotechnology Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, there's been a robust increase in the size of the plant biotechnology equipment market. It is projected to escalate from a value of $15.43 billion in 2024 to a substantial $16.55 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors driving growth during this historical period include a surge in demand for high-yield crops, a mounting inclination towards biotech crops, escalating requests for bioengineered crops, the growing utilization of plant-compounds in the pharmaceutical industry, and an expanding demand for organic crops.

In the coming years, the plant biotechnology equipment market is expected to experience robust growth, with a projected value of $22.15 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The predicted growth can be linked to factors such as the growing global population which increases food demand, the emphasis on producing high-value ingredients, expanded research on crops resistant to stress, the growing awareness of precision farming, and a surge in demand for biopesticides and biofertilizers. Trends likely to be seen during this forecast period include developments in automation technology, incorporating robotics in plant operations, advancements in sensor-based surveillance systems, enhanced fermentation and cell culture systems, as well as the implementation of modular and scalable equipment configurations.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

The plant biotechnology equipment market's growth is predicted to be driven by government funding for agricultural research. This funding, usually provided by national or regional governments, is designed to stimulate and promote farming research and development activities, with the ultimate goals of enhancing productivity, achieving sustainability, and fostering innovation in agricultural practices. With the ever-increasing need to maintain food security in the face of global climate change challenges, funding for such research is on the rise. This additional funding positively impacts the plant biotechnology equipment market by supplying critical tools and technologies needed for advanced agrarian development, innovation, and improved research efficiency. As an example, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a governmental department based in the UK, reported in July 2025, that the total worth of funding allocated to the agricultural sector during 2024 had risen to £4,426 million ($5,441 million), representing a growth rate of 3.4%. At the same time, payments under the agri-environment scheme witnessed a substantial increase of 51%, reaching £1,121 million. In this way, it becomes apparent that government funding for agricultural research is a key driver of growth within the plant biotechnology equipment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

Major players in the Plant Biotechnology Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Industry?

Principal companies in the plant biotechnology apparatus industry are focusing on advancements in cell culture systems and cultivation-free bioprocessing platforms, such as plant cell suspension culture with molecular fingerprint replication. This method ensures scalable and consistent production of valuable plant-derived compounds that accurately imitate the molecular profile of the source plant. As an illustration, PHC Corporation of North America, a laboratory equipment company based in the US, introduced the PHCbi MCO-171AICUVD-PA high-heat CO₂ incubator in March 2025. The system is equipped with an antimicrobial inCu-saFe interior that merges copper's germicidal characteristics with the durability of stainless steel, a Safe Cell UV-LED germicidal bulb, and an optional high-heat sterilization cycle lasting 11 hours for decontamination. The introduction of these advanced incubation technologies by PHC, enhances controlled plant cell culture applications, emphasizing the criticality of sterility and consistency in plant biotechnology processes.

How Is The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Segmented?

The plant biotechnology equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Bioreactors, Fermenters, Incubators, Centrifuges, Chromatography Systems

2) By Technology: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Tools, Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology

3) By Application: Genetic Engineering, Plant Tissue Culture, Molecular Farming, Biopesticides, Biofertilizers

4) By End User: Agriculture, Research Institutions, Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food And Beverage Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Bioreactors: Stirred Tank Bioreactors, Airlift Bioreactors, Fixed Bed Bioreactors, Wave Bioreactors, Disposable Bioreactors

2) By Fermenters: Batch Fermenters, Fed-Batch Fermenters, Continuous Fermenters, Solid-State Fermenters, Airlift Fermenters

3) By Incubators: CO2 Incubators, Shaking Incubators, Refrigerated Incubators, Drying Incubators, Humidity-Controlled Incubators

4) By Centrifuges: Benchtop Centrifuges, High-Speed Centrifuges, Ultracentrifuges, Refrigerated Centrifuges, Floor-Standing Centrifuges

5) By Chromatography Systems: High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography (GC), Ion-Exchange Chromatography, Affinity Chromatography, Size-Exclusion Chromatography

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America held the top slot in the global market for plant biotechnology equipment. It is projected that the most rapid expansion will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The regions examined in the plant biotechnology equipment market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

