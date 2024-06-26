Meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of Malta Ian Borg

TAJIKISTAN, June 26 - On June 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon received in the Palace of the Nation the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Minister of Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of the Republic of Malta, Ian Borg.

At the meeting, issues of Tajikistan's cooperation with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Republic of Malta were discussed.

"From the first days of establishing relations with the Organization, we have expressed our readiness to expand beneficial cooperation,"- the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized.

The parties discussed a set of topical regional and global issues, as well as the expansion of military-political and economic-environmental relations within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

In order to prevent and reduce the adverse effects of climate change - unprecedented warming, floods, successive droughts, fires and other natural disasters, close and active cooperation of the participating countries of the Organization was considered necessary.

In the continuation of the conversation, the parties discussed the solution of security problems, the fight against cybercrimes, and the prevention of abuse of the Internet for the purpose of incitement to radicalism, extremism and violence.

Regarding the bilateral relations, satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation between the two countries within other international and regional organizations, especially the United Nations and the European Union.

The ways to expand ties between Tajikistan and Malta in areas of mutual interest, including inter-parliamentary relations, trade, investment, entrepreneurship, tourism, and humanitarian and cultural rapprochement were among the topics of the talks.