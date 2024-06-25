Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1771
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1753
PRINTER'S NO. 1771
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1207
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK, BREWSTER,
VOGEL AND SANTARSIERO, JUNE 21, 2024
SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 25, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,
establishing the Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1322-B. Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot
Program is established in the commission COMMITTEE . The purpose
of the program shall be to provide funding to cover the costs of
purchasing secure cell phone lockable bags. The commission
COMMITTEE shall, within 90 days of the effective date of this
section and subject to availability of funds, award grants to
successful applicants and ensure that grant funding under the
program is geographically dispersed throughout this
