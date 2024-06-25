Senate Bill 831 Printer's Number 1774

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - right to conduct seismic monitoring on lands owned by the

surface property interest owner, the secretary may issue

an order for the entry onto the lands by the storage

operator. In this instance, the storage operator shall

pay the surface property interest owner just and

reasonable compensation as established by the secretary.

(iii) The storage operator shall defend, indemnify

and hold harmless the surface property interest owner and

subsurface property interest owner for all claims arising

out of entry onto the property by the storage operator,

its contractors and its agents.

(iv) A storage operator shall provide for the

submission to the department of any seismic data above a

seismic threshold or frequency determined by the

department in a manner provided for by the department.

(3) To operate a carbon sequestration project under this

section, a storage operator shall design the carbon

sequestration project to isolate any existing or future

production from the mineral, including of the coal, or oil and

gas estate, from the carbon dioxide plume and shall indicate

whether the storage facility contains commercially valuable

mineral, including the coal, or oil and gas estates, and, if it

does, a permit may be issued only if the department is satisfied

that the interests of the mineral, including coal, or oil and

gas estate, will not be adversely affected and have been

addressed in an agreement entered into by the storage operator

and the subsurface property interest owners.

20230SB0831PN1774 - 13 -

