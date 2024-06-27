In Fidelity Shines at the 9th Annual Seattle Film Festival: Receives Seven Award Nominations

In Fidelity Poster Cast of Infidelity In Fidelity - Seattle Film Festival

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated feature film "In Fidelity" has been chosen to screen at the 9th Annual Seattle Film Festival. "In Fidelity" has received a total of seven nominations from the Seattle Film Festival in various categories, including Cara Buono for Best Actress, Dennis Haysbert for Best Supporting Actor, Eve Austin for Best Supporting Actress, and nominations for Best Film, Best Director, Best Comedy, and Best Ensemble. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent and craftsmanship the entire cast and crew exhibited.

Written and directed by the accomplished Rob Margolies, known for his work on the acclaimed boxing drama "Bobcat Moretti," Starring Vivica A Fox (on Starz) "In Fidelity" offers a unique and thought-provoking exploration of universal marital concepts. The film delves into themes such as monogamy, aging, and family dynamics, striking a delicate balance between humor and heartfelt moments that will deeply resonate with audiences.

"In Fidelity" follows the captivating story of a happily married couple from New York City, portrayed by the brilliant Chris Parnell ("Saturday Night Live," "Fallout") and Cara Buono ("Stranger Things," "Mad Men"). When they receive life-changing news, they decide to live a life of no regrets by experimenting with a "hall pass" for an open relationship." After a tricky love triangle forms with their musician neighbor Dennis Haysbert (HEAT, 24) it also soon draws in the couple's flirtatious friend Illiana Douglas ( Goodfella's, Cape Fear) . Plus there are unexpected consequences for their rebellious GenX daughter., Willow Shields (The Hunger Games). Eve Austin ( Junction, FBI Most Wanted) rounds out the cast as Chris Parnell's best friend Kiki, adding depth and complexity to the narrative.

Producer Joe Grano expressed his excitement about the film, stating, "This beautifully quirky yet heartfelt film tackles relatable themes that will make audiences laugh out loud one moment and get teary-eyed the next. It offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of relationships and the challenges we all face."

Executive produced by the talented Eve Austin, Michalina Scorzelli, and Pete Dorton, "In Fidelity" has garnered significant attention and acclaim, receiving seven nominations at the Seattle Film Festival. The nominations include Best Supporting Actress for Eve Austin herself, showcasing her remarkable talent alongside other nominees and film veterans;Isabella Rossellini, Karen Allen and Michelle Danner

The distribution rights for "In Fidelity" have been acquired by Entertainment Squad, the boutique distribution company founded by the visionary Shaked Berenson. The company has plans to release the film early next year, ensuring that audiences worldwide will have the opportunity to experience it.

The screening of "In Fidelity" at the Seattle Film Festival will take place on Saturday, June 29th, from 12:50 pm to 2:15 pm at Aegis Living Queen Anne Rodgers Park, (located at 2900 3rd Ave. W., Seattle, WA 98119). Following the screening, there will be an engaging Q&A session led by Eve Austin, the film's executive producer and cast member.

The Seattle Film Festival continues to be a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals and film enthusiasts. It is a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the power of storytelling.The festival will take place from June 26th to June 30th, 2024, and will bring together the finest independent cinema from around the world.



Don't miss out on this exciting event! For more information about the Seattle Film Festival, including the complete schedule and ticket information, please visit https://www.theseattlefilmfestival.com/2024-film-schedule

Official Trailer