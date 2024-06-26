Submit Release
Ramp Closure on Flowing Springs Road, in Jefferson County, Beginning Tuesday, June 25, 2024

The Flowing Springs Road exit ramp at the intersection of WV 9, in Jefferson County, will be closed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to allow for the improvements including an island, acceleration lane, and a deceleration lane. Work is expected to be completed in three weeks. Motorists are advised to stay alert and follow the detour signs around the closure. Please use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

