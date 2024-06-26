Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 27, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Champaign
|Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Mechanicsburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clark
|Village of South Charleston
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Crawford
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Versailles Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Delaware County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Concord Scioto Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fulton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|City of Norwalk
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Salt Rock Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Meigs
|Meigs County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Village of St. Henry
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of St. Henry
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Gem City Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Hopewell Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Commercial Point
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Deercreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Palmyra Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Bolivar
SPECIAL AUDIT
5/1/2021 TO 2/28/2022
|Special Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.