Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 27, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Champaign Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Village of Mechanicsburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Clark Village of South Charleston

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Crawford Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Compliance Examination Delaware County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Concord Scioto Community Authority

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Fairfield Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Fulton County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Huron City of Norwalk

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lucas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Salt Rock Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Meigs Meigs County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Mercer Village of St. Henry

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of St. Henry

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Montgomery Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Gem City Career Prep High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Hopewell Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Pickaway Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Commercial Point

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Deercreek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Palmyra Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross South Central Ohio Job and Family Services

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Village of Bolivar

SPECIAL AUDIT

5/1/2021 TO 2/28/2022 Special Audit Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures