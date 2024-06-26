Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 27, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Champaign Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Mechanicsburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clark Village of South Charleston
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Crawford Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Compliance Examination
Delaware County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Concord Scioto Community Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Fulton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron City of Norwalk
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lucas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Salt Rock Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Meigs Meigs County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mercer Village of St. Henry
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of St. Henry
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Gem City Career Prep High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Hopewell Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Commercial Point
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Deercreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Palmyra Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Bolivar
SPECIAL AUDIT
5/1/2021 TO 2/28/2022		 Special Audit
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

