D-Central Technologies Optimizes Production with New 3D Printed Models from Cinderwing3D and Flexi Factory

This expansion allows us to run our 3D printing assets 24/7, diversify our offerings, and provide more affordable products to our customers.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Central Technologies, a leader in Bitcoin mining and ASIC repair, proudly announces the launch of a new strategic initiative to optimize production and diversify its product range. This initiative includes the printing and distribution of innovative 3D models from Cinderwing3D and Flexi Factory, aimed at running production assets 24/7, generating additional revenue, and achieving economies of scale.
— Jonathan, CEO of D-Central Technologies
By acquiring commercial licenses for Cinderwing3D and Flexi Factory models, D-Central Technologies is set to expand its product range significantly. This strategic move includes a variety of articulated, print-in-place models such as dragons, sea creatures, and fantasy figures, which complement D-Central’s existing offerings like the Minibit, Bitaxe standing cases, Antminer shrouds, and the renowned Antminer Slim Edition. Additionally, the introduction of 3D Bitcoin paintings and Bitcoin figurines demonstrates D-Central’s dedication to innovation and market diversification.
The entry into the 3D printed model market opens doors to new customer segments, including hobbyists, collectors, and 3D printing enthusiasts. This diversification is expected to drive new revenue streams and enhance D-Central's market presence, making the company a versatile player in both the Bitcoin mining and creative 3D printing industries.
D-Central’s state-of-the-art 3D printing farm will play a crucial role in this initiative. By leveraging existing infrastructure, the company ensures efficient production processes and maximizes resource utilization. This strategic use of assets not only supports the continuous operation of production facilities but also underscores D-Central’s commitment to innovative technology and operational efficiency.
The advanced 3D printing farm enables D-Central to run its production assets around the clock, meeting market demand and maintaining high-quality standards. This capability is pivotal in supporting the launch of the new product line and optimizing the use of production capacity.
Integrating the production of Cinderwing3D and Flexi Factory models allows D-Central Technologies to achieve significant economies of scale. This reduces the cost per unit and allows for more competitive pricing of existing Bitcoin mining products over time. The cost savings realized from economies of scale will enable D-Central to offer more affordable products to its customers, further strengthening its market position.
The increased production volume will also enable D-Central to optimize sourcing of materials, reducing costs and improving profitability. This strategic sourcing ensures that D-Central can maintain competitive pricing while upholding the high standards of quality that its customers expect.
This expansion aligns perfectly with D-Central Technologies' core competencies in hardware and technology. The company’s expertise in producing high-quality, reliable products extends seamlessly to the realm of 3D printing. The introduction of these visually appealing models presents innovative marketing opportunities, which D-Central plans to leverage in its campaigns, social media outreach, and industry events, driving brand awareness and community engagement.
D-Central Technologies is Canada's leading ASIC repair hub and a seasoned player in Bitcoin mining hosting since 2016. With facilities in Quebec and Alberta, D-Central serves a broad spectrum of clients, offering reliable and expert services in mining hosting, ASIC repair, and refurbished hardware sales. The company’s commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and community engagement makes it a prominent figure in the Bitcoin mining landscape.
