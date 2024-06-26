SPSA Supporting Carrot River Emergency Response to Storm Damage

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 25, 2024

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is supporting response efforts in the Town of Carrot River.

A total of 19 Type 1 and 2 Firefighters, along with two members of SPSA's Emergency Response Team, will be in the town today assisting with the removal of debris and providing other support as needed. An SPSA Emergency Services Officer is providing assistance in the community's Emergency Operations Centre.

The Agency's Mobile Command Post (MCP) is being deployed to the community and will act as a staging area for the response. The MCP is equipped with multiple tools and resources that assist personnel during an incident, including radio communications, weather forecasting equipment and various video devices.

The SPSA is ready and able to provide other support to Carrot River as needs arise.

-30-

For more information, contact: