Pacific Tourism Organisation Highlights Role of Regional Cooperation in Enhancing Business Environment at SIDS Global Business Network Forum

Regional organisations play a crucial role in strengthening the business environment by fostering cooperation, harmonising regulations, and promoting economic integration among member countries.

At the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Global Business Network Forum session on Policy: Crafting an Enabling Business Environment, Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker highlighted the critical role of regional organizations in fostering a robust business environment.

He highlighted that it was essential to strengthen the capacity of local businesses, institutions, and workforces to adapt to changing market conditions and global shocks and foster an enabling business environment, which, in turn, contributes to the creation of resilient and self-reliant economies.

The panel session heard from speakers on how building an enabling business environment can support growth for MSMEs.

Mr Cocker reiterated that continued efforts and partnerships are vital in maintaining the drive toward improving the business environment and unlocking the full potential of the region’s businesses and economies.

He outlined strategies for sustainable business practices and long-term economic stability and emphasized the need for a robust policy framework to support businesses in fully leveraging available opportunities.

Adding to this is the role SPTO played in advocating for policies and initiatives that support the growth and sustainability of the tourism sector in the Pacific region.

“By understanding the opportunities a strengthened business environment can offer, especially for small businesses and youth entrepreneurs, stakeholders can share actionable strategies to build an enabling environment for businesses at all levels,” he stated.

Mr Cocker also highlighted the need for effective policy measures for SIDS governments and business support organisations to enhance this environment through coordination, collaboration, and clear organizational mandates.

In reiterating SPTO’s role, Mr. Cocker shared the organisation’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism development in the Pacific. And its contributions to economic growth, job creation, and community well-being, particularly in the post-COVID era.

“Post-COVID, SPTO has been instrumental in rethinking and rebuilding the tourism sector, focusing on evidence-based tourism planning and enhancing data collection and analysis to support government policy, sustainability, and inclusivity,” Mr Cocker concluded.

“SPTO promotes sustainable tourism in the Pacific, preserving natural and cultural heritage. Our vision is “Our Pacific Islands empowered and benefit from sustainable tourism. We developed the Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines funded by NZ Maori Tourism to guide national cultural tourism initiatives. These guidelines support policies and strategies to enhance cultural tourism. National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) are provided with strategies to foster growth in this sector.

“SPTO advocates for sustainable tourism practices to ensure environmental and socio-cultural benefits for local communities, aligning with our vision of empowering Pacific Islands through sustainable tourism.”