Muslim American Women Leaders of AMMWEC Meet Secretary Antony Blinken
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Anila Ali, President of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) at the White House. Muslim and multifaith women leaders had joined together in support of Vice President Harris’ condemnation of conflict-related sexual violence. AMMWEC has stood against Hamas using rape as a weapon of war and joined other women’s organizations to call out and condemn Hamas terrorism.
During the brief meeting, President Ali introduced AMMWEC executives Zeba Zebunessa and Soraya Deen to Secretary Blinken. The discussion centered on their shared commitment to working with the administration to elevate and amplify the voices of American Muslim women across the United States and beyond. “Peace will be more enduring with the inclusion of women,” added Ali.
President Ali provided an overview of AMMWEC's initiatives, particularly focusing on their new sister organization, Muslim Women Speakers.
“This initiative aims to build a robust network of Muslim women who are experts in a diverse array of fields. These fields include combating extremism, advocating for women's rights, addressing antisemitism, educating about the Holocaust, fighting Islamophobia, and exploring the intersections of Islam and women's rights,” said Ali.
President Ali emphasized the importance of providing these women with platforms to share their knowledge and experiences, thereby enriching public discourse and promoting understanding across different communities.
“We are patriotic and empowered American Muslim women peace activists and we bravely confront extremism and we have shown the world what a positive role Muslim women can play in peace and national security in America and globally; indeed, a great role model for the rest of the world,” said Zeba Zebunessa.
“Perceived religious authority, outdated calls for uniformity of opinion, On all matters of gender, and the conflict-related sexual violence is today another massive failure for American Muslims and Islam in the hands of some Muslim leaders, said, Soraya Deen, “and that is why our voices are unique.”
The group took the opportunity to thank Secretary Blinken for his and the administration's relentless efforts in pursuing peace in the Middle East. They acknowledged the complex challenges involved and commended the administration's dedication to diplomatic solutions that promote stability and peace.
Ammwec is a Muslim and Multifaith women’s empowerment organization that takes on the challenge of internal and external bigotry by empowering Muslim women on the frontlines and they bring a unique narrative to counter extremism and hate.
https://ammwec.org/
