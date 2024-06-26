The Melbourne Fourth of July Parade is Back
Caring patrons John Hearton, David Newman and others bring celebration and business back to Melbourne.
Independence Day is a time for us to reflect on the sacrifices of our forefathers and remember there is work to be done to ensure those freedoms are protected for our children and their children.”MELBOURNE, FL, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Historic Downtown Melbourne, FL Fourth of July Parade
— John Hearton Republican Candidate for US Congress FL District Eight
WHEN: July 4, 2024
Opening Ceremony at 9 am
Parade 10 am to 11 am
WHERE: Opening Ceremony & Parade starts at Liberty Bell Museum at 1601 Oak St, Melbourne, FL 32901 then travels down Hickory Street to E New Haven Avenue turning East to head into Downtown. The parade ends at Municipal Street and E New Haven. Parking located at Melbourne Auditorium & downtown garage/lots.
After a year of absence, the Melbourne Fourth of July Parade is back! Bring your family and friends to celebrate our nation’s Independence with floats, music and more! David Neuman and the Space Coast Young Republicans in conjunction with Presenting Sponsor John Hearton, Candidate for US Congress Florida District Eight are reviving the family event.
Previously hosted by the American Legion Post 163 for six years, the parade celebrating Independence Day is now being hosted by David Neuman and Space Coast Young Republicans.
“Like many members of the community, I was sad to see that we did not have a Fourth of July parade in Melbourne in 2023”, said Neuman. “I took it upon myself with the help of Space Coast YRs to be a part of the solution. This is our first year doing something like this, but we have received so much support that hopefully we can keep this tradition alive for years to come!”
Neuman is currently a candidate for Melbourne City Council, District Three and sees his organization and participation in this event as just one of many contributions he will make in service to the City of Melbourne.
“David is truly a patriot and an asset to the people of the City of Melbourne,” said John Hearton,
Presenting Sponsor and candidate for US Congress representing Florida District Eight. “Independence Day is a time for us to reflect on the sacrifices of our forefathers and remember there is work to be done to ensure those freedoms are protected for our children and their children.”
The parade will start with an Opening Ceremony at the Liberty Bell Museum at 9am on July 4th to honor the Co-Grand Marshalls, Green Gables and Larry & Jeanette Jarnes for their commitment to our community in the nonprofit and business sectors. Former J.W. Mathers JR American Legion Post 163 Commander Rose Yeary will be given an award for her service to the community by organizing this parade for many years as well. The parade will then march at 10am from Liberty Bell Museum down Hickory Street to E New Haven Avenue turning East to head into Downtown. The parade ends at Municipal Street and E New Haven.
More than 30 participating parade groups include community organizations walking and driving such as the Knights of Columbus, the Jeep Club, Corvette Club, Mustang Club, the Kiwanis Club, various community organizations, candidates, political parties, and more!
The Melbourne Fourth of July Parade is not hosted by the City of Melbourne and relies on community organizations to organize and pay for security, street closures, and city fees costing thousands of dollars to the hosting organization. Similarly, the MelBOOM Fireworks are not paid with tax dollars either. This parade wouldn’t be possible without sponsors such as Hearton for Congress (Presenting Sponsor), Debbie Mayfield for State House (American Flag Sponsor), Hedrick Brothers Construction (Patriot Sponsor), Weldon for State House (Red White and Blue Sponsor, and the entry fees of the many organizations walking in the parade.
We thank our sponsors for their contributions and the patrons of the parade who support them.
Paid for and approved by John Hearton and Hearton for Congress.
Rebecca Boone
Hearton for Congress
+1 321-429-2068
rboone@heartonforcongress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn