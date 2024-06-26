Shaftsbury Barracks/Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3002276
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 25th, 2024, approximately 1349 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Notch Rd Woodford VT
VIOLATION: n/a
VICTIM: Withholding identification pending NOK notification
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 25th, 2024, at approximately 1349 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Notch Rd in the Town of Woodford for a motor vehicle complaint. The caller reported a vehicle had been parked in a pull off on Notch Rd for over two weeks and they were concerned. Troopers responded to investigate and located a sole occupant in the vehicle deceased. Vermont State Police Detectives responded to the scene. The body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington Vermont for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The identification of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further information is available at this time.
Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police BCI-B West
Shaftsbury Barracks
802-442-5421
Cell 802-793-5720