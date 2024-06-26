Shaftsbury Barracks/Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3002276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 25th, 2024, approximately 1349 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Notch Rd Woodford VT

VIOLATION: n/a

VICTIM: Withholding identification pending NOK notification

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 25th, 2024, at approximately 1349 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Notch Rd in the Town of Woodford for a motor vehicle complaint. The caller reported a vehicle had been parked in a pull off on Notch Rd for over two weeks and they were concerned. Troopers responded to investigate and located a sole occupant in the vehicle deceased. Vermont State Police Detectives responded to the scene. The body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington Vermont for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The identification of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further information is available at this time.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police BCI-B West

Shaftsbury Barracks

802-442-5421

Cell 802-793-5720

Lauren.Ronan@vermont.gov