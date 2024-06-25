LifeLine EMS Becomes First EMS Agency in Southern California to Complete Trauma Informed Leadership Program
We create a more supportive and resilient environment for all our employees, ultimately enhancing the quality of care we provide to our community.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeLine EMS is proud to announce that it is the first EMS agency in Southern California to have its entire leadership team complete the Trauma Informed Leadership Program through Before Operational Stress (BOS). This significant milestone underscores our commitment to prioritizing mental health and resilience among our staff, who work tirelessly on the frontlines of patient care at levels ranging from EMT to Critical Care.
In addition to our leadership team's participation, LifeLine EMS extended the opportunity to the entire clinical staff, demonstrating our dedication to supporting the mental well-being of every member of our team.
The Trauma Informed Leadership Program, developed by BOS, is a proactive, resiliency-based program specifically designed for first responders, frontline workers, and other trauma-exposed professions. Created by leading mental health experts and psychologists, this program provides practical tools to manage operational stress effectively.
“For trauma-exposed professionals, the battle does not stop when the workday ends, and some of the toughest battles are often the invisible ones,” said Dr. Megan McElheran, founder of BOS and Chief Clinician and CEO of Wayfound Mental Health Group. “Our program equips participants with resources and skills to help them understand and react to stress in healthier ways.”
The BOS program has shown emerging evidence of its effectiveness in improving mental health outcomes. Offered both in the classroom and online through a self-paced learning modality, the program provides flexibility for participants to engage in a manner that suits their needs.
“Completing the BOS Trauma Informed Leadership Program is a testament to our commitment to our team's well-being,” said Maxim Gorin, CEO of LifeLine EMS. “By being the first EMS agency in Southern California to achieve this, we are setting a new standard for mental health awareness and support in our industry. We believe that by investing in our leaders’ ability to recognize and manage the mental health of EMS clinicians, we create a more supportive and resilient environment for all our employees, ultimately enhancing the quality of care we provide to our community.”
For more information about the BOS program or to learn how it can benefit your organization, please visit the BOS website at www.beforeoperationalstress.com
About LifeLine EMS
From large hospital networks and healthcare systems to skilled nursing facilities, we are the trusted ambulance provider throughout Southern California. Our innovation allows us to provide comprehensive patient movement solutions for healthcare systems through clinical excellence and standardized best practices. We operate in both the emergency and non-emergency healthcare and transportation space, at levels from EMT, Paramedic, Respiratory Therapist, and Critical Care Nursing. Education and career pathway progression along with leadership excellence and culture focus allow LifeLine EMS to be positioned as a leader within our space, doing better tomorrow than we did today. Visit www.lifeline-ems.com for more information.
About BOS
Before Operational Stress (BOS) is a proactive and resiliency-based program specifically designed for first responders, frontline workers, and other trauma-exposed professions. Developed by leading mental health experts and psychologists, BOS provides practical tools to manage operational stress. The program helps participants learn different ways to understand and react to stress, with emerging evidence demonstrating its effectiveness in improving mental health outcomes. BOS is offered both in the classroom and online through a self-paced learning modality.
