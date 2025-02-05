Southern California Ambulance Association Secures Measure B Grant Funding to Equip Ambulances in LA County with AEDs

We are thrilled to support the SCAA membership on this initiative, which will ultimately increase the level of EMS within the county.” — Richard Tadeo, Director of LA County EMS Agency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern California Ambulance Association (SCAA) is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Measure B grant funding to provide Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to every participating licensed ambulance in Los Angeles County. This significant achievement addresses a critical gap in emergency medical care by equipping private ambulance services, which are often responsible for interfacility transports, with life-saving defibrillation technology.Historically, private ambulance companies operating in Los Angeles County were not required to carry AEDs on Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, which posed a potential barrier to providing immediate care, particularly in life-threatening situations such as cardiac arrest. With the acquisition of this funding, many BLS ambulances in the county will now be outfitted with AEDs, enabling EMTs to deliver immediate, life-saving defibrillation on scene.“This initiative is a game changer for public safety in Los Angeles County," said Chad Druten, President of the Southern California Ambulance Association. “This is an important step forward in ensuring that all EMS providers, regardless of their service model, have the tools necessary to save lives. AEDs are an essential part of the emergency medical toolkit, and this initiative helps ensure that every ambulance in LA County is equipped to respond to cardiac emergencies, no matter where they occur."Richard Tadeo, Director of Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency, added, "The addition of AEDs to most licensed ambulances in LA County will greatly enhance our ability to deliver life-saving care during critical moments. This program is an example of how public-private partnerships can improve outcomes for patients. We are thrilled to support the SCAA membership on this initiative, which will ultimately increase the level of EMS within the county."Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) can happen anywhere, and the survival rate for SCA victims increases significantly with rapid defibrillation. According to the American Heart Association, the chances of survival drop by 7-10% for every minute that passes without defibrillation. Studies have shown that bystander CPR, when combined with an AED, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival from sudden cardiac arrest. In fact, AEDs are now required in federal buildings, with clear evidence that their use, along with bystander CPR, drastically improves survival rates for victims of cardiac arrest.With this new initiative, having AEDs onboard nearly 95% of ambulances in LA County means that EMS providers can deliver timely defibrillation—an essential intervention for patients experiencing cardiac arrest—when combined with high-quality CPR and advanced care from EMTs.Through Measure B funding, the SCAA is ensuring that Emergency Medical Services across Los Angeles County are equipped with the tools necessary to provide the best care possible in some of the most critical situations. This initiative underscores the importance of collaboration and innovation in Emergency Medical Services, and the SCAA is committed to continuing to advance the quality of care for all residents of Los Angeles County.About the Southern California Ambulance Association (SCAA):The Southern California Ambulance Association represents the interests of private ambulance providers across Los Angeles County. SCAA works to ensure that high-quality, responsive, and professional emergency medical services are available to the community. Through advocacy, training, and collaboration with local emergency agencies, SCAA is committed to advancing the standards of emergency care in Southern California.For more information on the Southern California Ambulance Association and their work visit https://scaa.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.