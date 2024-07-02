LifeLine EMS Implements Handtevy System to Enhance Pediatric and Adult Emergency Care
LifeLine EMS, an EMS agency in Southern California, announces the launch of the Handtevy System, developed by Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc.
We are thrilled to see LifeLine EMS take this important step in advancing their emergency care capabilities”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeLine EMS, a leading provider of emergency medical services in Southern California, is proud to announce the implementation of the Handtevy System, developed by Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc. This strategic move is aimed at improving patient outcomes, reducing medication errors, and boosting the conﬁdence of EMS personnel when treating pediatric patients. LifeLine EMS is the ﬁrst agency in Los Angeles County to adopt the Handtevy System, joining many other agencies across the state and thousands more across the nation.
— Allison Antevy, CEO of Handtevy
The adoption of the Handtevy System at LifeLine EMS coincides with Safety Month, underlining the organization's commitment to safety and clinical excellence. LifeLine EMS is renowned for its dedication to innovation, quality care, and continuous improvement. The integration of Handtevy's award-winning mobile application and training program aligns perfectly with these values, providing the tools and resources needed to streamline clinical processes and enhance patient care.
Empowering EMS Teams
The Handtevy System is designed to deliver precise, real-time information for medication dosing, equipment sizing, and protocol adherence. This ensures that EMS teams can provide the highest quality of emergency care to both pediatric and adult patients with increased accuracy and eﬃciency. The system's features include:
Accurate Medication Dosing: Handtevy's mobile app provides EMS clinicians with quick access to accurate medication dosages, reducing the risk of errors that can occur during high-stress situations.
CPR Assist and Checklists: The app includes tools to guide EMS teams through CPR procedures and critical checklists, ensuring all necessary steps are followed during an emergency.
Comprehensive Training: Handtevy's educational programs are designed to improve the skills and conﬁdence of EMS personnel, enabling them to handle pediatric emergencies with greater assurance and effectiveness.
Improving Outcomes and Reducing Errors
Studies have shown that the Handtevy System signiﬁcantly improves medication dosing accuracy and overall patient outcomes. A study conducted by Denver Health revealed that after implementing Handtevy, correct medication dosing increased to 89.4%, compared to 51.1% with traditional methods. Additionally, research from Polk County Fire Rescue demonstrated a signiﬁcant improvement in neurologically-intact survival rates for pediatric out-of-hospital cardiac arrest cases, increasing from 0% to 23% following the implementation of enhanced on-scene management strategies that included the use of Handtevy. This substantial improvement highlights the system's potential to save lives and enhance the quality of care provided by EMS teams.
Supporting LifeLine EMS’s Mission
LifeLine EMS’s mission is to provide exemplary care and transport services, with a strong focus on safety and continuous improvement. The implementation of the Handtevy System is a testament to this mission, ensuring that LifeLine EMS remains at the forefront of emergency medical services in Southern California. The integration of Handtevy will not only streamline processes but also free up critical thinking resources for EMS personnel, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of patient care.
"We are excited to integrate Handtevy into our EMS operations," said Danielle Thomas, Chief Operating Oﬃcer of LifeLine EMS. "This system will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver high-quality care, reduce medication errors, and improve outcomes for both pediatric and adult patients. Our team is looking forward to the increased conﬁdence and eﬃciency that Handtevy will bring to our emergency response efforts."
Allison Antevy, CEO of Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc., added, "We are thrilled to see LifeLine EMS take this important step in advancing their emergency care capabilities. By adopting the Handtevy System, they are setting a new standard for excellence in Los Angeles County and beyond. Our mission has always been to empower EMS providers with the tools they need to save lives, and this partnership is a signiﬁcant milestone in that journey."
For more information on the Handtevy System and its beneﬁts, please visit www.handtevy.com or contact:
Media Contact: Keli Gordon KGordon@Handtevy.com 954-944-1114, Ext 1022
About LifeLine EMS
LifeLine EMS is a premier emergency medical services provider in Southern California, offering Basic and Advanced Life Support along with Critical Care services. Committed to excellence, innovation, and the well-being of its team members, LifeLine EMS continues to set the standard for quality care and transport services.
About Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc.
Handtevy is a leader in pediatric emergency technology, providing innovative solutions to enhance emergency care for critically ill or injured patients. Founded by Dr. Peter Antevy, Handtevy is dedicated to improving both adult and pediatric pre-hospital care through its cutting-edge mobile application and comprehensive training programs.
For more information on LifeLine EMS’s implementation of Handtevy, please visit www.lifeline-ems.com or contact LifeLine EMS directly.
Danielle Thomas
LifeLine Ambulance Service
dthomas@lifeline-ems.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube