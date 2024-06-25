MPD Searching for Northwest Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a shooting suspect.

On June 9, 2024, at 2:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24087405