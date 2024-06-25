Vox Church Purchases Historic Building at 129 Lafayette Street in Hartford
Vox Church will use the downtown Hartford building at 129 Lafayette Street as a permanent location for Sunday services and establish a hub to serve the city.
Our passion is to serve the city and make a positive difference for its residents. Vox is a multigenerational, multicultural church that loves Hartford and wants to see the best for the city.”HARTFORD, CT, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vox Church, a non-denominational, multi-site Christian church with 11 locations throughout Connecticut and southern Massachusetts, has purchased the historic property located at 129 Lafayette Street in downtown Hartford. This church building will serve as a permanent location for Sunday services to accommodate Vox Church’s growth in attendance in Hartford and will establish a hub for the church to continue to serve the community.
— Justin Kendrick
“Vox Church is honored and excited to have a permanent home in the city of Hartford,” said Vox Church Lead Pastor Justin Kendrick. “Our passion is to serve the city and make a positive difference for its residents. Vox is a multigenerational, multicultural church that loves Hartford and wants to see the best for the city.”
This historic Georgian Revival-style, four-story building was originally constructed in 1929 and has been a part of the city’s downtown for nearly a century. Built on a hill within eyeshot of the state capitol building, this location is poised to become Vox Church’s second anchor location and will serve as a critical central hub for the next phase of growth for the church.
Vox Church Hartford’s areas of focus to serve the community include homelessness, food insecurity, and education. Current charity partners include Connecticut FoodShare, M.D. Fox Elementary School, South Park Inn, Hands on Hartford, and World Vision. With a permanent facility, the church will be able to serve as a location for food distribution, city-wide service days, school tutoring, a warming center, and addiction recovery groups.
Vox Church is committed to building revitalization that benefits the community and has a proven track record of taking deteriorated, vacant buildings and breathing new life into them, including recent projects in Middletown, Springfield, Branford, and more. Vox Church Hartford began Sunday services in 2016 and currently meets at the Infinity Music Hall on Front Street.
###
About Vox Church:
Founded in 2011 in New Haven, Connecticut, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a vision to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Led by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in 11 cities across Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as online. Find out more at VoxChurch.org.
Dave Bruno
Vox Church
+1 203-907-7922
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube