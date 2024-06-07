Vox Church Hosts Multi-State Serve Our City Day

Volunteers at Serve Our City Day Vox Church volunteers Vox Church Students Volunteering

BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, June 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past Saturday, June 1, Connecticut based multi-site church Vox Church hosted its annual Serve Our City Day event. The annual day of service to the community took place simultaneously in eleven cities across Connecticut and Massachusetts and featured over 600 volunteers serving the community.“One of our core values at Vox Church is city mission,” said Vox Church Outreach Director Bru Hickey. “Jesus calls us to live a life of love, and Serve Our City Day is just one of the ways we mobilize our church to serve and meet needs in the community. We were able to serve food to people in need, clean up our local parks, refurbish DCF visitation rooms, and so much more. It's amazing to see what a ‘yes’ from people in our church community can mean for a person, family, or non-profit in our cities.”The day of service included volunteers from the church serving in their communities across Connecticut and Massachusetts, including in Bridgeport, New Haven, Middletown, Hartford, Springfield, Worcester, and more. Volunteers painted and refurbished DCF visitation rooms, served with local food banks, cleaned up city parks, encouraged first responders, and more across over sixty service sites.“On 'Serve Our City' day, Vox Church exemplified true community spirit by starting with a heartfelt prayer and dedicating their efforts to transforming the Department of Children and Families - Olive Branch store from the 3rd floor to the basement.” said Jacqueline Ford, Social Worker, DCF and Olive Branch Coordinator. “Their meticulous work improved and optimized the space, ensuring families could shop for free in an organized, welcoming environment. The Olive Branch, housed at St. Luke's Church, is profoundly grateful for the bridges Vox builds to care for their communities."Vox Church meets weekly in eleven cities across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Learn more about the church including service locations and times at VoxChurch.org ###About Vox Church:Founded in 2011 in New Haven, CT, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a mission to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Led by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in eleven cities across CT and MA as well as online. Find out more at VoxChurch.org.

Vox Church Serve Our City Day Recap