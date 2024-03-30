Vox Church Shares Over 90,000 Easter Eggs As A Part Of Annual Community Easter Egg Hunts
The New England based multi-site church hosted Easter Egg Hunts across Connecticut and MassachusettsBRANFORD, CT, USA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vox Church recently completed hosting and supporting ten community Easter Egg Hunts across Connecticut and Massachusetts where they distributed over 90,000 Easter Eggs to local families who attended the events.
“We feel grateful to be a part of our communities and to help create opportunities to bring so many people together to celebrate Easter,” said Vox Church Outreach Director Bru Hickey. “On top of the egg hunts, we have 23 services happening on Easter Sunday, and all are invited to continue celebrating the resurrection of Jesus with us.”
This Easter Sunday, Vox Church will host 23 Easter services across Connecticut and Massachusetts, including in Norwalk, Bridgeport, New Haven, Branford, Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and more. More information including all service times and locations can be found at VoxChurch.org/Easter.
About Vox Church:
Founded in 2011 in New Haven, CT, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a mission to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Led by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in eleven cities across CT and MA as well as online. Find out more at VoxChurch.org.
Dave Bruno
Vox Church
+1 203-907-7922
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube