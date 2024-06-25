Gov. Justice announces SteppingStones receives $1.3 million to build fully inclusive playground at Mylan Park

Gov. Justice first heard about the project when former West Virginia University head football coach Don Nehlen asked him for assistance.
"I'm so thankful Coach Nehlen reached out because these are the types of projects we need to be doing more of across West Virginia," Gov. Justice said. "When we pull the rope together, we can accomplish anything."
