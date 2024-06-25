First Lady Cathy Justice welcomes newest Friends With Paws therapy dog to Richwood Middle School

The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. As of June 2024, a total of 32 Friends With Paws therapy dogs, including Jax, have been placed throughout the state. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. Following today’s assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Jax.