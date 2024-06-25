Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,957 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice names two WVU astrophysicists Distinguished Mountaineers for their contributions to the scientific community

Dr. McLaughlin was recently elected to the elite National Academy of Sciences, one of the highest honors in the scientific world, for her groundbreaking work in discovering evidence for gravitational waves. She is the first WVU researcher to join this prestigious group. 

Her research team recently announced evidence for gravitational waves with periods of years to decades that had never been observed, using the Green Bank Telescope in Pocahontas County as the primary instrument.

Dr. Lorimer was named a 2024 Fellow of the Royal Society of London, often referred to as the 'Oscar' of the science community. Lorimer is one of 90 researchers elected to the Royal Society this year, recognized for his work with pulsar astrophysics and his role in the discovery of fast radio bursts.

The Royal Society, founded in 1660, is the oldest continuously running organization of its kind and is devoted to advancing science for the betterment of humanity.

You just read:

Gov. Justice names two WVU astrophysicists Distinguished Mountaineers for their contributions to the scientific community

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more