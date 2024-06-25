Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on indecency with a child warrant

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry overnight encountered a man wanted in the Houston area on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

“As the summer travel season begins to pick up, CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and apprehended a man wanted on a felony warrant for a sex offense involving a child in the Houston area,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions for outstanding warrants for heinous offenses like these exemplify and illustrate the important role our officers play in securing our nation.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Tuesday, June 25, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger Jose Felipe Flores, 67, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child-sexual contact issued by Harris County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Flores to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

