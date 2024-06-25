Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 25, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 25, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representatives Khan and Fleming.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by Amendment A04951
· House Bill 2373, Printer’s Number 3221
· Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410 as amended by Amendment A04237
· Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410 as amended by Amendment A04977
Communications Received From the Senate
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2444 Gaming Oversight
Bills Recommitted
HB 2268 To Appropriations
HB 2381 To Appropriations
SB 1084 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 451 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HR 470 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HB 42 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 2286 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2420 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 1140 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2028 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2314 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2324 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2325 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2326 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2328 From Appropriations as Amended
HB 2329 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2330 From Appropriations as Amended
HB 2331 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2332 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2333 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2334 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2335 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2336 From Appropriations as Amended
HB 2337 From Appropriations as Amended
HB 2338 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2425 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 1425 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 589 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2356 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 2360 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 2412 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 797 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2268 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2381 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 824 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 831 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
SB 688 From Liquor Control as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1441
HB 2132
HB 2185
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "National Safety Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition that preventing injuries and deaths requires the cooperation of all levels of government, employers and the general public.
201-1
A Resolution recognizing June 25, 2024, as "World Vitiligo Day" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.