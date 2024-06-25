Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,934 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 25, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representatives Khan and Fleming.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by Amendment A04951

·         House Bill 2373, Printer’s Number 3221

·         Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410 as amended by Amendment A04237

·         Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410 as amended by Amendment A04977

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2444   Gaming Oversight

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2268      To Appropriations

HB 2381      To Appropriations

 

SB 1084       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 451        From Labor and Industry as Committed

HR 470        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

 

HB 42           From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2286      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2420      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1140      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2028      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2314      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2324      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2325      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2326      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2328      From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2329      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2330      From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2331      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2332      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2333      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2334      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2335      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2336      From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2337      From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2338      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2425      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 1425      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 589        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2356      From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2360      From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2412      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 797        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2268      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2381      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 824         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 831         From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

SB 688         From Liquor Control as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1441

HB 2132

HB 2185

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 465

A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "National Safety Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition that preventing injuries and deaths requires the cooperation of all levels of government, employers and the general public.       

201-1

HR 476

A Resolution recognizing June 25, 2024, as "World Vitiligo Day" in Pennsylvania.           

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 26, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more