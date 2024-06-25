Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 25, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representatives Khan and Fleming.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as amended by Amendment A04951

· House Bill 2373, Printer’s Number 3221

· Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410 as amended by Amendment A04237

· Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 410 as amended by Amendment A04977

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2444 Gaming Oversight

Bills Recommitted

HB 2268 To Appropriations

HB 2381 To Appropriations

SB 1084 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 451 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HR 470 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HB 42 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2286 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2420 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1140 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2028 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2314 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2324 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2325 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2326 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2328 From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2329 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2330 From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2331 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2332 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2333 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2334 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2335 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2336 From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2337 From Appropriations as Amended

HB 2338 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2425 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 1425 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 589 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2356 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2360 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2412 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 797 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2268 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2381 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 824 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 831 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

SB 688 From Liquor Control as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1441

HB 2132

HB 2185

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 465 A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "National Safety Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition that preventing injuries and deaths requires the cooperation of all levels of government, employers and the general public. 201-1 HR 476 A Resolution recognizing June 25, 2024, as "World Vitiligo Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.