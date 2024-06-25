Submit Release
Save the Date! 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference Slated for November 2024

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education will host the 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Augusta Civic Center from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

Celebrate, learn, and network with Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders and implementers from across Maine and beyond! There will be inspiring keynote speakers and breakout sessions that are both interesting and practical for your classrooms, schools, and districts!

PBIS Conference Save-The-Date – Event Flyer (PDF)

More details, a call for proposals, and registration will open later this summer. If you have any questions, please get in touch with pbis@maine.edu.

