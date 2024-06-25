State Treatment Courts Convene for RISE24

Last month, actors Kerry Washington, Martin Sheen, and Dulé Hill brought star power to the world's preeminent conference on addiction, mental health, and justice reform. For three days at RISE24, they joined 200 treatment court alumni and 7,000 public safety and public health professionals who work every day to serve the needs of justice involved individuals.

Formerly referred to as the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, membership in All Rise includes, "justice and treatment professionals, concerned citizens, and anyone who believes that no individual is beyond hope."

Team San Mateo County: Back row: Judge Susan Jakubowski, Sean Noland, Aparajita Pathak, Laura Ramirez, Angel Nguyen. Front row: Judge Donald Ayoob, Aaron Fitzgerald, Jeniffer Alcantara, and Douglas Dormandy. Photo Credit: Tonya Hoover

Rise24 attendees included two dozen team members from diverse professional disciplines serving the San Mateo Superior Court’s Veterans Treatment Court, Military Diversion Program, and Multiple DUI Courts. Their participation was made possible by grant funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Other county teams from San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Solano, and Orange Counties also attended. As part of the Rise24 program, attendees had opportunities to meet exclusively with cohorts within state lines.

More than 250 sessions covered every aspect of operating a treatment court, including judicial supervision, and rehabilitation services. The conference also provided important training on emerging science and trends. Participants had direct access to a vast group of treatment, evaluation, supervision, and law experts.

The RISE24 Conference was a unique and valuable opportunity to meet and learn from other collaborative courts and justice partners from all over the United States. --Judge Susan Jakubowski, San Mateo County Superior Court

Additionally, the RISE24 Conference provided significant opportunities for networking and exchanging ideas with peers from across the country, allowing attendees to learn how other programs employ best practices and innovative solutions to enhance collaborative court programs.

Presentation: Adult Treatment Court Standards

Dr. Doug Marlowe | General Session 1

A preview of the Adult Treatment Court Best Practice Standards second edition from RISE24 from All Rise on Vimeo.