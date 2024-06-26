IDC® Launches Artificial and Machine Bias Prevention – Leader™ Certification

About

Leading workplace Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) strategies since 2009, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc. is an Indiana-based EdTech company that equips professionals and leaders to transform the workplace and marketplace. Through its ground-breaking DEIA certifications, active Membership society, and educational programs, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® has empowered 2,500 Members and 4,000 Candidates and Designees all 50 states and over 30 countries to cultivate thriving workplaces where everyone can contribute and excel. Visit www.diversitycertification.org to learn more.

IDC® Website