IDC® Launches Artificial and Machine Bias Prevention – Leader™ Certification
New Program Equips Leaders to Develop Ethical and Trustworthy AIBROWNSBURG, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer revealed a significant gap in trust: while 76% of people trust businesses in the technology sector, only 50% trust AI. This highlights the growing concern about bias in AI, which can lead to unfair outcomes and erode public confidence. In a significant step towards fostering ethical technology, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® announces the launch of its Artificial and Machine Bias Prevention – Leader (AMBP-L)™ Certification program. This groundbreaking initiative equips leaders and professionals to prevent bias in the development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), extended reality (XR), and deep learning technologies.
“In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, ensuring fairness and eliminating bias in AI, ML, and XR applications is paramount,” said Derwin Smiley, AMBP-L™, IDC® CEO. “The AMBP-L™ Certification empowers leaders to navigate these complexities and build trust and transparency by proactively addressing bias throughout the development lifecycle.”
WHY AMBP-L™ CERTIFICATION MATTERS
- Enhanced Credibility: Stand out by demonstrating your commitment to ethical technology development.
- Reduced Risk: Proactively mitigate the risks associated with biased algorithms, including brand damage, regulatory scrutiny, and lawsuits.
- Increased Efficiency: Minimize rework and product recalls by ensuring fairness throughout the development process.
- Improved Customer Satisfaction: Deliver AI, XR, and ML solutions that are trusted and inclusive for all users.
- Competitive Advantage: Attract and retain customers who value ethical business practices.
EQUIPPING LEADERS FOR SUCCESS
The AMBP-L™ Exam Preparation Program offers a unique blend of academic rigor and practical application. Participants gain a deep understanding of:
- The different types of bias, triggers, and stereotypes.
- The business case for debiasing AI, XR, and ML applications.
- Linguistic bias and language processing.
- Design flaws and filter biases.
- Techniques for solving for fairness and removing biased coding elements and data sets.
- Methods for analyzing discriminatory trends and implementing diverse teaming models for user acceptance testing (UAT).
- Processes for resolving ethical dilemmas and setting team standards.
- Strategies for measuring anti-bias accuracy levels.
The AMBP-L™ Certification assessment process consists of two parts:
- A high-stakes, 100-question knowledge exam.
- A gamified simulation where participants remove biased data/elements, identify bias manifestations, and evaluate the removal of biased codes.
ELIGIBILITY AND REGISTRATION
The AMBP-L™ program is designed for a wide range of professionals, including:
- Founders, IT Executives, and Tech Professionals
- Procurement and Risk Management Officials
- C-Suite, DEIA, HR, and Other Leaders
The AMBP-L™ Certification Exam Preparation Program will be held virtually this fall, with sessions running from October 1st to 22nd, 2024. Save 10% in celebration of IDC®’s 15th anniversary; see the website for details.
About the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc.
Leading workplace Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) strategies since 2009, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc. is an Indiana-based EdTech company that equips professionals and leaders to transform the workplace and marketplace. Through its ground-breaking DEIA certifications, active Membership society, and educational programs, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® has empowered 2,500 Members and 4,000 Candidates and Designees all 50 states and over 30 countries to cultivate thriving workplaces where everyone can contribute and excel. Visit www.diversitycertification.org to learn more.
