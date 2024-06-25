IDC® Empowers Professionals with Industry-Leading Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® Program
Equipping Changemakers for the Modern WorkplaceBROWNSBURG, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, a global provider of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) workplace training programs, is empowering professionals to become changemakers with its gold-standard Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® Exam Preparation Program.
EQUIPPING THE NEXT GENERATION OF DEIA LEADERS
The CDP® Exam Preparation Program goes beyond traditional training. It's a transformative experience that equips participants with the knowledge and practical skills to spearhead successful DEIA initiatives within their organizations. Participants gain a deep understanding of core DEIA concepts, including unconscious bias, cultural competency, talent acquisition, and inclusive leadership.
"The CDP® program isn't a one-size-fits-all approach," says Dr. D. I. Lee, CDE®, Vice President for Education and Training at IDC®. "Our credentialed facilitators challenge participants to think strategically and engage in open, respectful discussions on critical topics. These challenging conversations are the cornerstone of driving meaningful change within organizations."
BENEFITS FOR PROFESSIONALS AND ORGANIZATIONS
- Enhanced Credibility: Earning the CDP® credential signifies a commitment to DEIA and positions Designees as subject matter experts.
- Actionable Skills Development: Candidates gain actionable strategies for building inclusive workplaces, fostering employee engagement, and driving business results.
- Elevated Career Prospects: The CDP® credential is an asset for professionals seeking advancement in roles benefiting from a DEIA lens, including human resources, supply chain, marketing, and more.
- Stronger Organizational Culture: Organizations with CDP®-credentials leaders are better equipped to cultivate inclusive work environments, leading to increased innovation, employee satisfaction, and improved performance.
FLEXIBLE LEARNING OPTIONS CATER TO DIFFERENT NEEDS
The CDP® program offers a variety of learning formats to suit individual schedules and preferences:
- Interactive Instructor-Led Training: Choose from 3-day (Americas), 4-day (EMEA & APAC), or 8-week online programs.
- Self-Paced Study: Gain a strong foundation in DEIA principles at one's own pace.
- Customizable Programs: Tailor the program to align with specific needs and goals (for large organizations).
DEMONSTRATE EXPERTISE WITH RIGOROUS ASSESSMENT
The CDP® Exam Preparation Program culminates in a comprehensive CDP® assessment that measures participants' ability to apply their learnings. This includes:
- Real-World Application Projects: Develop practical DEIA solutions, showcasing the ability to implement effective strategies.
- Comprehensive Exam: The 100-question, multiple-choice exam tests knowledge across all nine CDP® domains and 16 competencies.
CELEBRATE 15 YEARS OF EMPOWERING CHANGE!
In honor of its 15th anniversary, IDC® is offering exclusive discounts on the CDP® program! Visit the website for details and to learn more about the program's benefits.
"The CDP® program provided a crucible for professional development, provoking further exploration and growth," says Sonya Ferreira, CDP®. "The instructors fostered a safe learning environment for respectful discussions on tough subjects, making the process itself a valuable DEIA experience."
Join IDC® on its mission to create more inclusive work environments. The CDP® program equips leaders to become changemakers in the modern workplace. Visit www.diversitycertification.org to get started today.
###
About the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc.
Leading workplace Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) strategies since 2009, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc. is an Indiana-based EdTech company that equips professionals and leaders to transform the workplace and marketplace. Through its ground-breaking DEIA certifications, active Membership society, and educational programs, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® has empowered 2,500 Members and 4,000 Candidates and Designees all 50 states and over 30 countries to cultivate thriving workplaces where everyone can contribute and excel. Visit www.diversitycertification.org to learn more.
Leah Smiley, CDE® or Karen Ledford
Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc.
+1 800-983-6192
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube