IDC® Announces the Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® Exam Preparation Program
Shaping the Future of Inclusive Leadership for Strategic DEIA TransformationBROWNSBURG, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®, a preeminent force in workforce Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) education and training, announces the groundbreaking Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® Exam Preparation Program. This comprehensive program equips seasoned professionals with the advanced knowledge and strategic acumen to champion transformative DEIA initiatives within their organizations.
SHAPING THE DEIA LANDSCAPE
The CDE® Program transcends traditional training. It's a meticulously crafted journey that empowers experienced participants to design and spearhead impactful DEIA strategies. Participants acquire advanced knowledge of complex DEIA frameworks, including designing metrics and accountability measures, fostering an inclusive leadership pipeline, and navigating the nuances of global DEIA implementation.
"The CDE® Program equips leaders to champion DEIA as a core business strategy," asserts Dr. D. I. Lee, CDE®, Vice President for Education and Training at IDC®. "Our credentialed instructors guide seasoned professionals to architect a strategic vision for DEIA, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and driving measurable impact."
ELEVATING LEADERS, STRENGTHENING ORGANIZATIONS
- Strategic DEIA Leadership: Participants master the art of integrating DEIA into every facet of the organization, driving cultural transformation and innovation.
- Executive Influence and Advocacy: Develop persuasive communication skills to champion DEIA initiatives and secure executive buy-in.
- Sustainable Organizational Transformation: Cultivate a culture of Inclusion, leading to increased employee engagement, innovation, and superior business results..
- Distinguished Expertise: Earning the CDE® credential demonstrates a high level of DEIA expertise, positioning individuals as architects of inclusive workplaces.
FLEXIBLE LEARNING PATHS FOR BUSY SCHEDULES
The CDE® Exam Prep Program offers diverse learning formats to accommodate the needs of working professionals:
- Interactive Instructor-Led Training: Choose from 3-day (Americas), 4-day (EMEA & APAC), or 8-week online programs.
- Self-Paced Study: Gain a strong foundation in DEIA principles at one's own pace.
- Customizable Programs: Tailor the program to align with specific needs and goals, including in-person sessions.
VALIDATION OF EXPERTISE THROUGH RIGOROUS ASSESSMENT
The CDE® Program culminates in a comprehensive assessment process that validates participants' ability to translate knowledge into strategic action:
- Real-World Application Projects: Develop practical DEIA solutions, showcasing the ability to implement effective strategies.
- Comprehensive Exam: The 100-question, multiple-choice exam tests knowledge across all nine CDE® domains and 16 competencies.
JOIN THE MOVEMENT FOR INCLUSIVE EXCELLENCE
In commemoration of its 15th anniversary, IDC® is offering exclusive savings on the CDE® Program. Visit the website for details.
“Being new to the field of DEI when I began the course, I felt well prepared to develop my organization’s DEI efforts,” recalls Shaneequa Parker, JD, MPA, MSW, CDE®. “Not only was the information presented relevant, but realistic. It expanded my knowledge and contributed to the development of my leadership skills beyond DEI.”
Embrace the power of DEIA at www.diversitycertification.org.
About the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc.
Leading workplace Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) strategies since 2009, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), Inc. is an Indiana-based EdTech company that equips professionals and leaders to transform the workplace and marketplace. Through its ground-breaking DEIA certifications, active Membership society, and educational programs, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® has empowered 2,500 Members and 4,000 Candidates and Designees all 50 states and over 30 countries to cultivate thriving workplaces where everyone can contribute and excel. Visit www.diversitycertification.org to learn more.
