SmartAction Launches Comprehensive AI Starter Kit to Simplify CX AI Adoption for Businesses
Unlock the potential of AI with our all-in-one guide, designed to streamline the automation CX journey.
Our goal is to simplify the AI adoption process, providing clear, actionable insights that empower businesses to make the most of AI within their customer service channels.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartAction, a leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative AI Starter Kit. This comprehensive resource is tailored to help businesses of all sizes begin their AI automation journey with confidence and clarity.
Introducing the AI Starter Kit
As AI technology continues to revolutionize industries, businesses often face challenges in understanding and implementing the right AI solutions. The AI Starter Kit from SmartAction addresses these challenges head-on, providing a robust suite of tools and guides designed to demystify AI and support businesses in making informed decisions.
The AI Starter Kit includes a variety of resources to guide businesses through the initial stages of AI adoption:
Conversational AI Glossary (Guide): A complete dictionary of the most common conversational AI terms to help businesses get familiar with the language of AI.
Generative AI vs Conversational AI: Explained (Guide): A detailed comparison of the two technologies, highlighting their uses, strengths, and weaknesses.
Generative AI vs Conversational AI: Which is Right for My Business? (Quiz): An interactive quiz to help businesses determine the best AI solution for their unique needs.
Top 15 Contact Center KPIs You Should Be Tracking (Guide): A guide and worksheet to help businesses identify and track critical performance indicators.
AI Readiness Tool (Worksheet): A comprehensive checklist to ensure businesses are prepared to embark on their AI journey.
Top 4 Call Types to Automate (Guide): Insights into the top call types that can be automated to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Vendor Scorecard (Worksheet): A practical tool to evaluate potential AI providers, ensuring the best choice of partner for a business's AI needs.
A Word from Our Head of Marketing
“We are thrilled to offer the AI Starter Kit as a valuable resource for businesses looking to leverage AI technology in their CX channels,” said Ashley Bard, Head of Marketing at SmartAction. “Our goal is to simplify the AI adoption process, providing clear, actionable insights that empower businesses to make the most of AI within their customer service channels. With the AI Starter Kit, we are bridging the gap between curiosity and implementation, making AI accessible to all.”
Empowering Businesses with AI
SmartAction’s AI Starter Kit is designed for businesses at any stage of their AI journey, from those just starting to explore the possibilities to those looking to expand their existing AI capabilities. By providing a comprehensive suite of tools and guides, SmartAction aims to demystify AI and equip businesses with the knowledge and confidence to implement AI solutions that drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and achieve measurable results.
Availability
The AI Starter Kit is available for download now.
About SmartAction
SmartAction® is the industry leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer-obsessed brands looking to provide premier customer experiences. Our innovative technology and CX services enable frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat, and text, freeing up live agents to handle human-necessary and high-priority conversations. Our satisfied clients, including AAA, DSW, Electrolux, and Choice Hotels, have consistently ranked us as the top Virtual Agent provider on Gartner Peer Insights. As a result, we have established ourselves as the go-to solution for companies looking to improve customer support capabilities, drive brand loyalty, and achieve significant improvements in key customer metrics and contact center ROI.
To learn more about SmartAction and its solutions, visit smartaction.ai
