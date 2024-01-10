SmartAction Announces Major Brand Refresh and Launch of NOVA Platform, Redefining AI-Driven Customer Service

About

SmartAction stands at the forefront of redefining customer service, with a rich 21-year legacy of innovation and excellence. As pioneers in the development of human-like AI agents, we have transformed the way businesses interact with their customers. Our AI solutions, known for their quick and efficient resolution capabilities, not only enhance customer satisfaction but also elevate the performance of live agents. Our approach is uniquely tailored to each brand’s needs, harnessing the power of advanced conversational AI and a proprietary intent-building process. This synergy enables us to equip businesses with the tools to manage high-volume inquiries effortlessly, setting a new benchmark in customer support. At SmartAction, our mission goes beyond providing solutions; we aim to revolutionize the customer service paradigm. We challenge the status quo of traditional service models, like the outdated "press zero" approach, and strive to establish new standards of service excellence. Our commitment to this mission has seen us empower a diverse range of industries, from automotive to healthcare, with AI-driven solutions that redefine customer interactions. For further information about SmartAction’s innovative solutions and how we're transforming the landscape of customer service, please visit smartaction.ai.

smartaction.ai