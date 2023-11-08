SmartAction Wins New World Report's 2023 Best Intelligent Virtual Agent Developer Award
SmartAction is thrilled to announce its recognition as the "Best Intelligent Virtual Agent Developer 2023 - USA" by New World Report.
This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team in developing state-of-the-art intelligent virtual agents. "FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartAction, a leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer-obsessed brands, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as the "Best Intelligent Virtual Agent Developer 2023 - USA" by New World Report in their prestigious Software and Technology Awards. This accolade celebrates SmartAction's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its significant contributions to the software and technology industry.
— Kyle Johnson, CEO, SmartAction
The annual Software and Technology Awards by New World Report acknowledge and honor outstanding companies that are shaping the future of technology across various sectors. SmartAction stood out among competitors due to its pioneering work in the field of intelligent virtual agents, which have revolutionized customer service and engagement for businesses worldwide.
Intelligent virtual agents (IVAs) are AI-powered conversational personas that provide efficient and personalized customer interactions, offering a seamless experience across voice, chat and SMS channels. SmartAction's cutting-edge solutions have played a pivotal role in enhancing customer experiences, increasing operational efficiency, and delivering tangible ROI for its clients.
SmartAction's CEO, Kyle Johnson, expressed his gratitude for this prestigious recognition, saying, "We are honored to receive the 'Best Intelligent Virtual Agent Developer 2023 - USA' award from New World Report. This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team in developing state-of-the-art intelligent virtual agents. We are committed to continuing our innovation and helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences."
Awards Coordinator Taylor Wilson at New World Report commented on SmartAction's achievement, stating, "This year's Software and Technology Awards has been a pleasure. Working with trailblazers like SmartAction is always inspiring, and I'm sure our winners will be succeeding well into the future. Here's to even more excellent achievements in 2024 – and beyond!"
About SmartAction
SmartAction® is the industry leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer-obsessed brands looking to provide premier customer experiences. Our innovative technology and CX services enable frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat, and text, freeing up live agents to handle human-necessary and high-priority conversations. Our satisfied clients, including AAA, DSW, Electrolux, and Choice Hotels, have consistently ranked us as the top Virtual Agent provider on Gartner Peer Insights. As a result, we have established ourselves as the go-to solution for companies looking to improve customer support capabilities, drive brand loyalty, and achieve significant improvements in key customer metrics and contact center ROI.
