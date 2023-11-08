SmartAction Wins New World Report's 2023 Best Intelligent Virtual Agent Developer Award

About

SmartAction® is the industry leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer-obsessed brands looking to provide premier customer experiences. Our innovative technology and CX services enable frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat, and text, freeing up live agents to handle human-necessary and high-priority conversations. Our satisfied clients, including AAA, DSW, Electrolux, and Choice Hotels, have consistently ranked us as the top Virtual Agent provider on Gartner Peer Insights. As a result, we have established ourselves as the go-to solution for companies looking to improve customer support capabilities, drive brand loyalty, and achieve significant improvements in key customer metrics and contact center ROI.