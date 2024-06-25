InventionHome® Inventor Creates Remote Pet Release System that Attaches to Existing Crates, Doors, and other Enclosures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Les K. of San Diego, CA is the creator of the Easy Out Pet Release, an attachment for existing dog crates and other containment methods that gives pet owners the ability to remotely release their pet whenever desired, from any location. The device can be activated via a smartphone application, a handheld remote, or a home automation system, offering the ability for spontaneous or pre-set releases for daily feeding times, play times, increased pet safety, owner mobility and/or neighbor conflict solutions, daily convenience, home security, and more.
The Easy Out Deluxe is a total game-changer for busy, loving pet owners and their pets, offering a unique product with 20 years of proven performance. It allows pet owners to open a pet’s crate or enclosure door at pre-set times or spontaneously from anywhere anytime with their phone, such as from work, on the way home, or upon hearing of any type of weather, fire, flood, or other emergency at home. A handheld remote will also activate it from different floors or up to 50 yards away. No matter how it is activated, upon hearing it “click,” a pet will immediately nudge the door open and come out to enjoy freedom to roam at the times and places the owner wants. Besides its functionality, the product is also fun for both the pet and owner, and Les receives almost constant testimonial feedback saying how it has improved the lives of both pets and their owners, including saving some pets’ lives.
The main component is a small box that is easily mounted to an existing crate or other door with only a few screws and a screwdriver. This box contains a solenoid to pull back a rod attached to the door latch. Circuitry triggers the opening action when the user commands via a smartphone application, a handheld remote control, or a home automation system. The box is powered and activated by plugging it into a single standard AC power outlet. It may also be powered and activated with the remote control via battery power for applications where AC power is not available. A Wi-Fi ‘smart’ plug inserted between the device and the AC outlet enables remote spontaneous activation with a smartphone via its app, using cell signal and the owner’s home Wi-Fi. The device is mounted to the crate, kennel, pet/child gate, or almost any type of door in minutes with easy-to-install hardware. Adjustable pre-set times can be set within the app to automatically open the door as needed.
Les has over $50,000.00 in sales so far, at profitable price points of approximately 5-times the manufacturing cost, to global pet owners. The Easy Out Pet Release addresses a broad spectrum of different needs, both personal and commercial, for urban, suburban, and rural users. It prevents pets from wandering around or out of their home and/or garage when their owner(s) are leaving or gone, improving pet safety and reducing pet anxiety/barking. Les also sells the product to chicken farmers for automated early morning releases, zoos, humane societies, and many other applications. Learn all about it and check out the many great videos Les has made of it at his website, www.easyoutpetrelease.com.
There are 6 models for sale offering 3 feature configurations for both 1 and 2 latch crates. The 3 configurations are a base model with no remote nor ‘smart’ plug, for customers who already have a ‘smart’ plug or home automation they wish to use, a remote model which adds a remote control, and a PLUS model which also adds a highly rated and easy to set up ‘smart” plug.
Currently, the only products in the market that address the ability to lock/unlock pet doors are only applicable to swinging or sliding pet doors that must be cut and built into standard room doors at significant costs and reduced home beauty for pet owners, and except for an extremely few offerings that are much more expensive, they all exclusively give control of that access to the pet itself via a chip they wear on their collar. The ability for owners to control the timing of their pet’s release remotely is incredibly important for a wide variety of reasons, such as preventing the pet from running out of the house as the owner is leaving until they are safely away, owners with mobility issues that make it difficult to release their pets and/or need control of when their pet is loose, releasing a guard dog who sleeps in a different area of the home at night upon hearing suspicious noises, etc.
Perhaps its best discriminator though is that no current products function on the many commonly available and widely used metal crates that many more pet owners already have, pet gates, carriers, kennels, or other types of doors, nor do they solve problems that must be run on battery power because the application is outside, or in the pet owner’s vehicle, etc. The Easy Out Pet Release provides a versatile, innovative, fun, and easy to implement solution to all these currently unaddressed situations.
Les was issued two Utility Patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Easy Out Pet Release product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Easy Out Pet Release can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
