InventionHome® Inventor Creates Magnetic Gripper Tool for Mounting and Hanging Picture Frames, Artwork, and More
EINPresswire.com/ --
Laura R. of Tallahassee, FL is the creator of the Hang It Help, a device for aiding users with hanging up pictures and other decorative objects on walls. Similar in design to a grabber product, this assistive tool has a magnetic gripping claw for holding nails in place while hammering. It also has a long handle with a locking mechanism for lifting pictures that need hanging. Hang It Help is an easy to use and convenient device which will greatly help elderly individuals and consumers who may only have partial use of their arms and shoulders due to arthritis, injury, or surgery.
The adjustable base is roughly 26” in length, accommodating both shorter and taller individuals. The lower part of the tool houses the mechanism to operate it. The handle at the proximal end has an easy pull trigger and locking button or switch. This operates the magnetic claw at the distal end.
Using the tool, consumers can easily grab a nail/hanger and hold it in place with one hand, while their other hand pounds the nail/hanger into the wall with a hammer. Once the hanger is on the wall, the tool can then also be used to place the item onto the wall. Hang It Help makes the daunting task of hanging up pictures and other decorative objects easier for elderly individuals as well as those with only partial use of their arm or shoulder.
The market for grabber tools, which are useful for retrieving items from elevated areas, is experiencing growth due to increased demand from several key demographics. These tools are particularly popular among seniors, people with disabilities, and those recovering from surgery, as they significantly enhance mobility and independence by reducing the need for bending and stretching. Grabber tools often come with additional features such as folding designs for easy storage, suction cups for a secure grip, and rotating heads for better maneuverability. While these are useful, there is an absence of tools that utilize a magnetic grip.
The Hang It Help device is innovative and versatile with a magnetic grip built directly into the grabber. The ergonomic handle and grabber work in conjunction to alleviate significant lifting and physical dexterity required to mount picture frames and other decorative objects. The device would be a significant addition to any manufacturer’s product line.
Laura filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Hang It Help product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Hang It Help can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
