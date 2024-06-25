InventionHome® Inventor Creates Adjustable Level for Measuring and Marking Tight and Confined Spaces on a Worksite
EINPresswire.com/ -- Artur G. of Hunt, TX is the creator of the Adjustable Spirit Level, a modified level that can be adjusted in length to make precise measurement markings in unique areas on a construction site. The level is divided into three sections that can be adjusted for measuring closed spaces where a 4-foot level is too long, and a 2-foot level is too short. The level is divided into three portions that are adjustable lengthwise on both ends to meet the needs of the space being measured.
Inside the level are four sliding rods that are round, flat, L-shaped, C-shaped, or another configuration. Two rods are attached to one end while the other two are attached to the opposite. Users can adjust the level to a desired length and make their measurements with ease. The two ends are approximately 1/6th of the total length of the level and can accommodate tighter spaces for measurements. The tool ultimately replaces standard levels that cannot adjust in size, making it much easier and more convenient to level and measure areas on a worksite.
The market for adjustable levels, including compact and specialized levels designed for confined spaces, is a niche, yet significant, segment within the broader tools and equipment industry. This market is driven by the need for precision, versatility, and ease of use in various professional and DIY applications. The construction industry's continuous growth drives demand for versatile leveling tools that can work in various conditions. Contractors must be able to make measurements for all required areas on a job, regardless of their position.
The development of more ergonomic, lightweight, and compact levels is a key factor in meeting the demands of working in confined spaces. High-end adjustable levels and digital tools can be expensive, potentially limiting adoption among casual users. Products like the Adjustable Spirit Level that combine a low-cost manufacturing requirement plus versatility and innovation will significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Artur filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Adjustable Spirit Level product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Adjustable Spirit Level can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
