Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Two To Texas Military Preparedness Commission

TEXAS, June 25 - June 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John “Mark” McLean and Paul Norwood to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Michael “Mike” Boyd as Chair of the commission. The commission's goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. Additionally, the commission encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.

John “Mark” McLean of Fort Worth is a pilot with American Airlines and former commanding officer of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. McLean received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler and Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College. He is a U.S. Navy veteran with over 26 years of active-duty service.

Paul Norwood of Georgetown is a director with Lazard Geopolitical Advisory. He is a member of the American Legion, Association of the United States Army, and Sam Houston State Alumni Association. Norwood received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University, Master of Arts in Computer Resources from Webster University, and Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. He is a U.S. Army veteran with over 28 years of service.

Michael “Mike” Boyd of Christoval is chairman of Housley Communications. He is a trustee of the San Angelo Health Foundation, former president of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, and former trustee of the Shannon Medical Center Board of Trustees. Boyd received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, Master in Banking from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking, and a military degree from the Command and General Staff College. He is a Texas Army National Guard veteran with over 30 years of service.