Join Renshin Bunce for an Informative Tour of the Arcata Marsh

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 29. Meet leader Renshin Bunce at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. She will focus on local history, innovative aspects of wastewater management at the Marsh, and identification and factoids about birds and plants seen along the way. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.