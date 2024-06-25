‘All Farmers’ Markets in Full Swing Mid-July!’: North Coast Growers Association

July is the start of summer bounty at the Farmers’ Markets. With the opening of Old Town Farmers Market on July 2nd, Willow Creek Farmers’ Market on July 11th, and McKinleyville Farmers’ Market on July 18th, the North Coast Growers Association is officially in full swing.

Folks on the West side of Eureka can look forward to the launch of the Old Town Farmers’ Market on July 2! The market will run every Tuesday, 10AM-1PM from July 2nd to October 29th. Returning to that market, the community can look forward to Humboldt Baking Company, Rain Frog Farm, Wilder Witch, and Keki’s the Home, which will have tacos! Los Bagels will also join us for the first time this year, for some excellent representation of the heart of Old Town. This market is a fantastic lunch destination for those who work nearby. Enjoy live music, fresh produce, and fun artisan wares at the Gazebo every Tuesday through October.

The Willow Creek Farmers’ Market will take place Thursdays, 4-7PM, at 72 The Terrace Ln. from July 11th – August 29. The opening of the Willow Creek Market was rescheduled last month to encourage increased vendor participation. The location has also been updated. This year, the Willow Creek Farmers’ Market will take place across from the Studio 299 Community Art Center alongside their Thursday Night Social Club, which includes music, games, and food.

We are pleased to announce a new Willow Creek Market Manager, Audrey Henschell. Audrey is a longtime Willow Creek resident and past local business owner. She has a strong vision for the Farmers’ Market and a deep sense of the community values in Willow Creek. When asked about the opening of the Willow Creek Market, Audrey said, “I am so excited to manage the market for the 2024 season! I am thrilled to help keep our Willow Creek Market open and thriving as a community connection for healthy local produce, fine crafts, great local music, and other events that shine light on our beautiful valley of farmers, artisans, and craft makers.”

Vendors at this market throughout the season will offer a wide variety of fresh produce and prepared food, including plenty of delicious treats. Make it a day on the river, and stop by to support your local producers while you’re at it. Stay up to date on Facebook: facebook.com/willowcreekfarmersmarket.

The McKinleyville Farmers’ Market, will run every Thursday, 3-6PM, July 18 through October 31 at Eureka Natural Foods. NCGA and the McKinleyville Farmers’ Market would like to offer special thanks to Eureka Natural Foods for their continued support of the market! Mckinleyville Farmers’ Market is a community-based experience rooted in local food access and celebration. We are excited to feature local oysters from North Bay Shellfish, as well as tasty treats from emerging small business Patches Pastries. Customers can look forward to community favorites like McIntosh Farm, Rain Frog Farm, Happy Hearts, Luna, and I & I Farms, as well as classic food vendors like Los Bagels, new to the market this year.

McKinleyville is working on its development as an unincorporated town, with a new skate park, a purchase of Green Diamond land for the continued establishment of a community forest, and much more. Come learn about local developments at our markets’ new section of community partner information tables. Keep an eye out for the sponsorship row, our effort to help businesses in Mckinleyville show their support of Mckinleyville residents.

This year, the McKinleyville Farmers’ Market is also under new management. Our wonderful Peacekeeper at the Arcata Plaza Market, Oscar Mollogon, will expand his work with NCGA to include the management of the McKinleyville Market. His passions include transformative social justice work through mediation and sociocratic collaboration, local transportation reform, and up-and-coming agricultural development in Humboldt County. We are excited to see how Oscar’s experience and talents will translate into a thriving McKinleyville Farmers Market.

Our other Farmers’ Markets have been busy and bustling with spring energy. In Fortuna, with luscious displays of veggies and strawberries, beautiful weather, delicious food, and great local music, the Farmers’ Market has been off to a fantastic start this year! Customer favorites, including Shakefork Community Farm, Blue Dog Farmstead, Bailey’s E-Bread, Foggy Bottoms Boys, I & I Farm, and Humboldt Tortilla Depot are there weekly to provide all of your grocery needs. From fresh fruits and vegetables and locally raised meats to eggs, milk, bread, honey, and so much more, come let the Fortuna Farmers’ Market be your one-stop shop for your weekly necessities. While you’re there, make dinner a breeze by getting some tasty food from one of the many hot food vendors, they’re all delicious – you can’t go wrong!

The Arcata Plaza Farmers’ Market is as vibrant as ever, and we are getting so much positive feedback about the full plaza street closure. Customers and vendors alike tell us that the market feels so much safer to walk around. One woman even asked, “What took so long!?” We agree! Come out to our community’s favorite farmers market to enjoy live music, fresh produce, and a fun, family-friendly environment. Wagons are available for checkout at the market info booth if customers have a larger farmers’ market haul to get to their vehicle. Find us at the market info booth to check them out. See you at the farmers’ market, every Saturday, year round!

Henderson Center Farmers’ Market launched at the beginning of June. We welcomed new vendors like Humboldt Healing Harvest, Humboldt Spice Company, Belleview Farm, and Il Forni di Fulvio. Community favorites like Earth-N-Hands, Forest Lakes Nursery, Wilder Natural, Palmer Creek Farm, Bee’s Strawberries, Foggy Bottoms Boys, Freshwater Family Farm, Humboldt Hot Dogs, Fritanga Nica, Jams & Jellies were also there, with others like Rain Frog Farm, Neukom Family Farm, Happy Hearts, and Trident Lightning returning later in the season when more produce gets going.

In Southern Humboldt, Garberville has been off to a great start with more attendance all around! We have had a wonderful selection of musicians so far. The BBQ fundraiser for Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue on June 7th was a great success. Follow us for updates and future events on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sohumfarmersmarkets/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Southernhumboldtfarmersmarket/

National Farmers Market Week is coming up August 4th – 10th. This year, we are planning fun promotional activities to engage the community and encourage attendance at our more remote Farmers’ Markets. Stay tuned for more information! Find us on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/ncgafarmersmarkets/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NCGAfarmersmarkets/

Customers with CalFresh EBT cards and WIC checks are welcome at most North Coast Growers’ Association Farmers’ Markets (except Shelter Cove). Market Match is also available to help make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable. CalFresh benefits can even be spent on plants and seeds that produce food. Visit the Market Info booth to learn more about CalFresh and Market Match or to sign up.

NCGA provides administrative support for the CalFresh Outreach and Market Match healthy food nutrition incentives program for the Garberville, Miranda, and Shelter Cove markets. NCGA receives funding support for the Market Match program from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program and the California Nutrition Incentive Program. NCGA also receives funding support through a contract with the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services for CalFresh Outreach. Shoppers can now use CalFresh and receive Market Match at all Humboldt County Certified Farmers’ Markets.

NCGA is the operator of most Certified Farmers’ Markets in Humboldt County. Membership in the North Coast Growers’ Association is open to residents of Humboldt County who grow or raise what they sell within Humboldt County. Working collaboratively, NCGA staff and members represent agricultural interests in Humboldt County through community partnerships that promote local and healthy foods, programs that increase access to local food, participation in local and statewide policy-making, and coordination of nine Certified Farmers’ Markets. A number of independent markets and farm stands continue to operate in various communities. For a full listing of Certified Farmers’ Markets, community markets, farm stands, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms, as well as a directory of all farmers’ market vendors, please visit www.northcoastgrowersassociation.org.