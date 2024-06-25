New U.S. Chamber, Industry Whitepaper Shows Flawed, Unlawful Rulemaking Agenda Harms Capital Markets, Consumer Protection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a coalition of business groups are calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Congress to put in place reforms that will improve the agency’s rulemaking process and restore public faith in the regulator. The whitepaper, Investors and the Markets First: Reforms to Restore Confidence in the SEC, documents our concerns with the SEC’s agenda, explains the significance of how federal courts view lawsuits challenging certain regulations, and recommends reforms to improve how the agency approaches rulemaking.

The whitepaper also analyzes how the SEC is failing to undertake the necessary work to understand how markets and participants will be impacted by proposed changes, leading to unnecessary and flawed rules that will, in some cases, disrupt the orderly functioning of the markets. The whitepaper focuses on how the SEC’s interconnected rules put U.S. capital markets at risk. It also addresses how final rules that differ substantially from proposed rules violate the Administrative Procedure Act and heighten the risk of unintended consequences for markets, giving the public inadequate opportunity to provide input.

The whitepaper outlines a series of reforms that the SEC should enact to improve its rulemaking process and to restore market confidence in the agency’s role as an impartial regulator:

Conduct an analysis of all interrelated and interconnected rules (existing and contemporaneously proposed) for each proposed rule and amend or repeal rules as necessary to account for such interconnections.

Provide a minimum of 60-day comment periods for proposals calculated from the date published in the Federal Register (unless there is an emergency).

Have a third party perform and publish for public comment no later than 90 days from the date of enactment a post-adoption cost impact assessment for each major rule the SEC has adopted in the past three years.

Integrate and expand on the mission of several offices at the SEC to appropriately resource mandates that focus on market innovation and capital formation.

Publish an annual report on the exemptions granted from rules and adjudicate exemptive applications within 180 days.

“America’s capital markets fuel the growth engine that creates jobs and prosperity for Main Street investors,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness Executive Vice President Tom Quaadman. “The SEC has taken its eye off the ball with a rushed and interconnected agenda that often fails to account for the real-life costs and benefits of its rules, including how they might limit capital formation. Our common-sense reforms would promote a rulemaking process that renews the SEC’s focus on its tripartite mission of investor protection, capital formation, and competition.”

“The current SEC has faced a record number of lawsuits because it continues to push an unlawful, aggressive, and anti-business regulatory agenda,” said American Investment Council President and CEO Drew Maloney. “Our paper outlines how to reform the SEC so that it facilitates capital formation – an important part of its mission.”

“The SEC has a vital mandate of protecting investors, promoting efficient capital markets, and fostering capital formation,” said Business Roundtable Vice President of Corporate Governance Will Anderson. “When the agency departs from its mandate or circumvents its procedures, it weakens U.S. capital markets, undermining prosperity, and economic security. Business Roundtable urges Congress to advance reforms to support strong and resilient capital markets.”

“ICI has serious concerns with the pace and scale of the SEC’s rulemaking. Over the past three years, the Commission has approached regulation in a manner that can potentially harm our capital markets and the financial well-being of American investors,” said Investment Company Institute President and CEO Eric Pan. “One result of the pace and scale is that the SEC has issued several rules that will interact with each other in myriad ways. We are concerned that the SEC has not attempted to understand these interactions fully and, accordingly, has adjusted its approach to the regulatory actions, including the proposed compliance deadlines. As we wait for many of these proposals to be finalized, we further note that the agency has already produced some final rules that have differed substantially from their proposals. In such cases, the SEC should have re-proposed the rules. For the sake of American investors and the markets, the SEC needs to be more careful and deliberative in its rulemaking,” noted Pan.

"The SEC fails to acknowledge the interconnectedness of its rulemaking. This failure produces sloppy proposals and rules that conflict with each other and are inconsistent,” said Managed Funds Association President and CEO Bryan Corbett. “One of the most glaring examples of this arbitrary rulemaking are the Securities Lending and Short Sale Disclosure rules. These incongruous rules were finalized in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and will harm markets, investors, and the economy.”

“As opposed to focusing on capital formation for venture capital, which would lead to more entrepreneurs and greater economic growth, the SEC’s regulatory overreach and piecemeal approach feels like death by a thousand cuts,” said National Venture Capital Association President and CEO Bobby Franklin. “I’m glad this paper lays out the issues and makes sound recommendations.”

Along with the U.S. Chamber, the coalition includes the American Investment Council, Business Roundtable, Investment Company Institute, Managed Funds Association, and National Venture Capital Association.

The whitepaper can be viewed here.

