Crumbl Secures No. 1 Spot in USA Today’s '10 Best' Dessert/Treat Chain Awards for Second Consecutive Year
This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our customers who continue to inspire us to innovate and deliver the highest quality desserts nationwide.”LINDON, UT, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl® proudly announces its achievement as the top-ranked Dessert/Treat Chain in USA Today’s prestigious "10 Best '' Readers' Choice Awards for 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that Crumbl has secured the coveted first place in this highly competitive category.
“Two cousins tirelessly tested recipes until they created what they thought was the world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” says the USA Today article, “and the first Crumbl store debuted in Logan, Utah, in 2017. Expect that award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie on every menu across all 50 states as well as chilled pink sugar cookies and others inspired by desserts like brownies, cake batter, and dulce de leche.”
In addition to its renowned cookies, Crumbl has expanded its menu to include an enticing array of new dessert offerings, further enriching the culinary experience for its customers. From new pies, and creamy cheesecakes to indulgent poke cakes, each item is crafted with the same dedication to quality and flavor that defines the Crumbl experience. This commitment to innovation ensures that Crumbl remains at the forefront of the dessert industry, continually delighting dessert enthusiasts with exciting new creations alongside their beloved signature cookies.
"We are thrilled and honored to once again be recognized as the Best Dessert/Treat Chain by USA Today readers," said Jason McGowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Crumbl Cookies. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our customers who continue to inspire us to innovate and deliver the highest quality desserts nationwide."
The "10 Best" awards by USA Today are an annual highlight in the culinary world, showcasing the most beloved establishments across various categories as voted by readers. Crumbl emerged as the standout choice among esteemed competitors such as Baskin-Robbins, Marble Slab Creamery, and Insomnia Cookies, among others.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
