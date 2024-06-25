National Academy of Athletics Launches New Youth Sports Program in Sacramento East
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is proud to announce its latest expansion with a new youth sports program franchise in Sacramento East, California. Moreover, this latest venture adds to the NAofA’s growing national presence and is in line with its mission to foster a love for sports and physical activity through innovative coaching and a curriculum that emphasizes all-around development. The NAofA is looking forward to enriching the youth through its youth sports programs in Sacramento East.
NAofA Founder and CEO Aaron Locks added, “having someone with Marcus’s experience, enthusiasm, and ability take on a territory is incredible. I am thrilled to have him in the role of creating amazing experiences for kids. There’s nothing better!”
The Sacramento East Youth Sports program will provide local youth with an opportunity to participate in a variety of sports, including baseball, basketball, flag football, soccer, and volleyball. Furthermore, the programs, designed to cater to all skill levels, focus on teaching fundamental sports skills, promoting teamwork, and instilling values such as respect, sportsmanship, and perseverance.
Additionally, Marcus Tolibas, Sacramento East Area Captain, expressed his thoughts on the new franchise, “I’m truly honored to have been selected as the new Franchisee for the Sacramento-East Territory with NAofA. This opportunity fits my personality perfectly as it aligns with my passion for sports, engaging youth, and building relationships through community partnerships. The fact of the matter is our youth need more role models and our “hand-selected,” Certified Coaches and Staff will give them just that. My team and I look forward to empowering our youth by building their confidence, putting fun back into sports, and providing safe camps, clinics, and leagues to your area.”
Youth Sports Offerings
The NAofA, renowned for its dedication to promoting physical activity and youth sports, has crafted a unique approach toward coaching. talk.teach.PLAY!® is the trademarked teaching method of the National Academy of Athletics. However, today kids have a very short attention span. By using cycles of a maximum of 15 minutes, they stay engaged, remember skills, and have more fun! Combining traditional sports teaching with modern, research-backed methods, the NAofA aims to foster a lifelong interest in sports and healthy living. The Sacramento East youth sports program location will implement this approach, offering a well-rounded, holistic sports education program that extends beyond the field or court.
Additionally, the NAofA’s Sacramento East franchise has already begun operations, with enrollment options for various youth sports programs such as basketball, flag football, volleyball, and more!
About the National Academy of Athletics:
The National Academy of Athletics is a premier provider of youth sports programs. Additionally, committed to enriching children’s lives through active sports participation, NAofA emphasizes fun, skill enhancement, and character development. The NAofA is on a mission to foster positive mental and physical growth in youth. The NAofA ensures sports are enjoyable while imparting essential life skills. By training and certifying coaches, NAofA creates an enthusiastic environment where kids can develop a love for sports. Since its establishment in 2012, NAofA has become a trusted choice for families seeking top-notch sports experiences for their children.
