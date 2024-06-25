Submit Release
New dean for Cummins Memorial Seminary

Bishop Willie J. Hill, Jr. the Bishop of the Reformed Episcopal Diocese of the Southeast is
pleased to announce his appointment of the Rev. Dr. Glenvil Gregory as the new Dean of Cummins
Memorial Seminary in Summerville, South Carolina. Following Bishop Hill’s appointment of Rev.
Gregory as Dean, the Seminary Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed his appointment.

Rev. Gregory’s is a native of the island of Antigua, where he was baptized as an infant at
the Cana Moravian Church, Swetes Village. He would than spend his teenage years on the island
of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands on the island of St. Thomas.

Rev. Gregory is an alumnus of the United Theological College of the West Indies and the
University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. He holds a Master of Arts in Theological
Studies and a Master of Arts in Pastoral Counseling from Moravian Theological Seminary in
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Rev. Gregory earned a Doctor of Ministry Degree from Erskine
Theological Seminary in Due West, South Carolina. He was ordained a deacon and a presbyter in
the Moravian Church where he served for over fifteen years as a pastor in the Moravian Church
Trinidad Conference and as a pastor and Superintendent of both the Moravian Church Antigua
Conference and the Moravian Church Virgin Islands Conference.

Rev. Gregory served as a Chaplain in the United States Army for fifteen years attaining the
rank of Major in 2017. That same year, he and his wife Eldeana Liburd made a new home in South
Carolina and found a spiritual community in the Reformed Episcopal Church.

Cummins Memorial Theological Seminary is the only Black Anglican seminary in North
America. It has a 150 year history in preparing Christians to serve God and to minister to His
people. Cummins Seminary is excited to continue this important ministry with Rev. Gregory as
our new dean as we embody our motto “Enter to Learn, Live to Serve.”

